  • Business Business

Investigation reveals hidden reason behind skyrocketing electric bills: 'Households should not subsidize'

These subsidies directly affect your wallet.

by Leslie Sattler
These subsidies directly affect your wallet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Have you wondered why the amount on your electric bill keeps rising month after month?

Hidden behind the increase might be proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining operations getting deep discounts while regular customers pay more. A new report from Earthjustice attorneys reveals just how stark this contrast is across America.

What are cryptocurrency electricity subsidies?

Cryptocurrency mining companies receive heavily discounted electricity rates compared to what households pay.

In Texas, regular homeowners paid around 14.5 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2023, while crypto miners paid as little as 2.5 cents. Similar patterns appear in New York (residents: 22.3 cents; miners: 3 cents), Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas.

Why do cryptocurrency electricity subsidies matter?

These subsidies directly affect your wallet.

In Texas alone, crypto mining has already raised electricity costs for residents by $1.8 billion yearly — about 4.7% of their bills — according to consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The financial impact extends beyond just higher bills. When Riot, a major crypto mining company, temporarily reduced operations during an August 2023 heat wave, Texas' power grid operator paid it $31.7 million, according to Earthjustice.  

Meanwhile, middle-class Texans who were asked to conserve electricity watched their power bills climb.

"Residents and businesses near crypto mining facilities face constant noise pollution that threaten their health and well-being. ... Households should not subsidize crypto miners' electricity," wrote Mandy DeRoche, deputy managing attorney in the Clean Energy Program at Earthjustice, and Jacob Elkin, associate attorney. 

How cryptocurrency mining affects communities

The mining process consumes massive amounts of energy, stressing local power grids. The Energy Information Agency warns that crypto mining's unpredictable energy needs can cause brownouts and blackouts during hot or cold weather extremes, per the report.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Water usage is another concern — bitcoin mining in the United States consumed as much water as 300,000 households in 2021.

Despite promises of economic benefits, most operations create very few jobs. In Rockdale, Texas, a crypto mining company promised 350 new positions but actually created just 14, according to Earthjustice.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x