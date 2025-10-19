US official issues stunning statement about future of crypto: 'It's a new day'

At a rare joint roundtable in Washington, D.C., Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins made clear that cryptocurrency regulation is now the agency's "top priority," reported crypto media outlet CoinDesk. The meeting, held along with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, marked a significant shift toward cooperation between two agencies that have long clashed over such topics.

"Our two agencies must work in lockstep," Atkins told an audience of financial lawyers and crypto executives, according to the outlet. "What matters is building a framework where our agencies coordinate seamlessly."

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham echoed that message, declaring, "It's a new day, and the turf war is over." The comments come as Congress prepares to expand the CFTC's oversight powers while the SEC continues to regulate crypto securities.

Atkins added that President Donald Trump had "laid down the gauntlet," with designs to finalize a market structure bill by year's end — a move that could reshape how crypto markets operate in the United States.

Atkins also highlighted asset tokenization — converting real-world assets into blockchain-based tokens — as an area with "pretty much endless" potential, though he cautioned it may take "a year or two" to build proper safeguards.

Beyond finance, the crypto industry faces growing scrutiny for its environmental footprint. Bitcoin mining and similar operations can consume enormous amounts of electricity, often drawing on dirty fossil fuels. Their data centers can also use vast quantities of water for cooling. But the sector is also evolving.

Some projects are helping to stabilize power grids and support renewable energy, transforming how clean energy is produced and used. Others are also exploring methods for reducing the water that data centers use. Regulatory clarity could help ensure these innovations unfold responsibly, especially as more leaders call for systemic action across industries.

Major companies are already demanding stronger climate accountability from world leaders, while a growing number of investors are turning to clean-economy stocks that link financial innovation with environmental responsibility.

Crypto's next chapter may depend on how quickly regulators balance innovation, transparency, and sustainability. As Atkins summed up, per CoinDesk, coordination is essential — and "crypto is job one."

