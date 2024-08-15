More than 100 major companies are demanding new systemic changes from world leaders — here's what they want

"Only through collective effort will we be able to drive the global systemic change needed."

An estimated 130 companies have come together to urge government officials to make bold changes for sustainability.

According to Food and Drink Digital, multinational businesses including Nestlé, Unilever, and Danone have united under the Business for Nature organization umbrella. Business for Nature is a global coalition on a mission to connect businesses with conservation efforts.

Together, these companies and Business for Nature have created an open letter to world leaders demanding new and upgraded sustainability policies. One element of the letter includes the Biodiversity Plan, which calls for government officials to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Other demands include restoring damaged ecosystems, fortifying global agreements that address nature loss, and ensuring that businesses integrate nature as part of decision-making.

With the steadily approaching United Nations Biodiversity Conference COP16, the letter calls for swift government action.

COP 16, held in Colombia by the Convention of Biological Diversity from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, asks that participating entities share their biodiversity strategies.

Many of the letter's contributing companies are at the forefront of sustainability efforts. Nestlé, for example, has committed to procuring 50% of its ingredients from regenerative agricultural methods by 2030.

The CEO of Nestlé's business in Latin America, Laurent Freixe said: "Colombia is home to 10% of the planet's biodiversity. Biodiversity loss is a critical risk we cannot ignore, and the success of our business relies on a healthy natural world," per Food and Drink Digital.

Massive companies like Unilever and Nestlé employ thousands of people across the globe, and securing their future also secures the jobs they offer and their financial contributions to the economy.

When businesses make decisions to protect their future while also contributing to a healthier planet, everyone stands to win.

Many companies now participate in sustainability efforts. Switzerland-based Antidoto SA is adding electric vehicles to its offering, while PepsiCo is expanding its electric fleet. REI and Intuit, meanwhile, have come together to launch a solar farm providing more communities with access to clean energy.

Eva Zabey, CEO of Business for Nature, said, "Only through collective effort will we be able to drive the global systemic change needed for a nature-positive, net zero and equitable economy."

