New report reveals concerning side effect of crypto industry — here's what you need to know

Many people are aware of the infrastructural challenges and environmental threats posed by energy-hungry crypto mining operations. Impressively, much of the industry has made a point of turning toward renewable energy sources, but the resource-intensive nature of mining can still strain power grids. There's also the drain on water supplies used for cooling these facilities.

But what about the invisible threat to facility workers, communities, and habitats near crypto mines?

What's happening?

Noise pollution is no stranger to traditional mining, of course. The heavy machinery used to drill, blast, and haul away chunks of large landforms can cause significant and even permanent hearing damage among miners. In more recent years, not only ear protection but also regular hearing evaluations have been recommended.



As for crypto miners, according to the blockchain technology company OKX, the industry's high energy consumption means noise pollution is a hazard for these workers as well as for nearby communities and wildlife.

Intense energy use in these facilities can demand high, constant levels of cooling. Using huge, loud fans keeps the mines functional but poses health risks. Those exposed to elevated and sustained noise may experience migraines, vertigo, stress, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and fatigue, noted OKX, with some of these symptoms potentially exacerbating each other.

The company indicated that rural communities often bear the brunt due to lower local energy costs and limited zoning regulations. Wildlife in these areas may also be impacted.

In 2024, Time Magazine cited anecdotal evidence from pet owners in Texas suggesting that a nearby bitcoin mine was causing stress in their animals. Separately, the environmental law group Earthjustice previously suggested that water used to cool crypto mines is sometimes returned to natural habitats after it's used and becomes hot, potentially harming aquatic ecosystems.

Why is this concerning?

Crypto mining has grown in popularity in recent years. As of last May, there are at least 137 crypto-mining facilities in the United States, many located in Texas.

In Granbury, Texas, Time reported last year, local law enforcement said that the crypto mining operations were "exceeding legal noise ordinances on a daily basis." A town in New York also faced a similar noise pollution issue, disrupting residents' lives and health.

What's being done about this noise pollution?

OKX noted that Arkansas, for example, has stricter noise pollution regulations than Texas, highlighting the need for standardized regulations across the country and globally to ensure fair and effective protection for all residents.

The blockchain company also pointed to the need for real-time noise monitoring and predictive analysis to anticipate potential noise issues before they become a nuisance. It seems there's a good chance much of the industry will help realize these potential mitigation measures — they've already helped transition much of crypto away from dirty fossil fuels and toward renewable and nuclear energy sources to green their operations and address public concerns.

