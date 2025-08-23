Onlooker sparks outrage with disturbing video of cruise ship docked in port: 'Need to be banned'

"This is the reality of what cruise ships do."

A resident of Juneau, Alaska, highlighted in a Reddit post the level of pollution from a cruise ship docked in the city's port.

Posting on the r/videos subreddit, they shared a video of a cruise ship that had either docked or was in the process of leaving the port, pumping smog into the otherwise pristine-looking atmosphere.

"This is the reality of what cruise ships do to pristine Alaskan air," they said in the title of the post.

Cruise ships remain a controversial means of vacationing for a variety of reasons, but their environmental impact plays a massive role in that controversy. As the video shows, cruise ships emit massive amounts of pollution in the form of both methane and carbon dioxide.

According to the BBC in 2024, cruise ships can burn up to 80,645 gallons of marine fuel, a variant of fossil fuels, per day. The average carbon emissions of a cruise around Seattle are eight times higher than those produced by traveling around the city in a car. But carbon emissions aren't the only problem; according to the BBC, a 2022 study showed that the cruise ships in Europe produced more sulfur oxides than 1 billion cars. Sulfur oxides are one of the primary causes of acid rain.

If that's not bad enough, the average cruise ship produces more carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometer traveled than a passenger jet. And the wastewater and sonar systems can disrupt ecosystems and wreak havoc on nearby wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were quick to point out more issues with cruise ships.

One noted that most ships carry two kinds of fuel, one that is less polluting for near ports and another for open water.

"That is true of all ships," said another, "I work for a tug company that refuels ships (bunkering). They usually burn heavy fuel oil (HFO) out at sea, which is about the nastiest fuel an engine can burn, then switch to something like low Sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) as they approach a coastline."

Another pointed out that many are switching to liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which produces far fewer carbon emissions. However, the BBC noted that LNG produces and leaks methane, which is 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

"Awful," said a fourth, "Cruises need to be banned period."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.