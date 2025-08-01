Man discovers sought-after retro items abandoned at recycling center: 'I'm jealous'

A quick-thinking Reddit user rescued two fully functional CRT (cathode ray tube) televisions from their local recycling center.

What happened?

The user shared their find with the r/crtgaming community, posting photos of the rescued Sony and Matsui TVs with the caption, "Went to drop off a baby changing table at my local recycling centre and spotted these two sitting an a portacabin for old TVs and monitors. Rescued them and both work great!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow enthusiasts responded with excitement. One commenter wrote, "I'm jealous of that lil Sony. That thing is sick!"

CRTs are highly valued by gaming enthusiasts who prefer them for playing retro games. These televisions produce zero input lag and display pixel art as originally intended, which modern flat screens can't match.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

E-waste's economic impact is staggering. Americans throw away over 151 million phones each year, each containing valuable materials that require expensive mining to extract.

When we toss working electronics, we throw away money. The raw materials in our discarded devices total billions in wasted value annually.

Improper disposal also contaminates our soil and water with toxic chemicals like mercury, lead, and flame retardants.

Is the recycling center doing anything about this?

The recycling center had set aside a "portacabin for old TVs and monitors," showing some awareness of the need to separate electronic waste.

Collecting electronics doesn't guarantee proper handling. The fact that working devices were headed for processing suggests this facility might focus more on collection than checking for reuse potential.

Some recycling centers partner with refurbishers who gauge whether electronics can be repaired before processing them. However, this practice isn't common.

What can I do to help reduce electronic waste?

Consider reselling or donating functional electronics before throwing them away. Many organizations donate used electronics to schools or low-income families.

Companies like Trashie offer on-demand recycling services. They make responsible disposal easy by collecting unwanted devices through their Tech Take Back Box.

Before buying new, research refurbished options, certified refurbished electronics from websites like Back Market cost less and perform just as well as new devices.

If you're a gamer, join online communities like r/crtgaming, where enthusiasts share tips on how to maintain older technology.

The most sustainable device is the one you already own. By repairing electronics rather than replacing them, you save money and keep resources in use.

