Costco recalls 18,500 patio swings after shoppers suffer head injuries

Consumers suffered impacts to their heads and arms when the seat detached.

Costco is recalling a popular patio swing just as the weather is starting to get warmer in parts of the U.S.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Costco has recalled about 18,500 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings after multiple shoppers were injured when the seat gave way during use.

The CPSC said the swing seat can unexpectedly separate from the frame while in use.

The recalled product is model No. 1934256 and was available at Costco stores and on Costco's website from February through March 2026 for $549 to $649.

Eight injuries have already been reported. Consumers suffered impacts to their heads and arms when the seat detached.

This recall is particularly concerning because it involves a product often used in casual, low-guard settings like patios, backyards, and family gatherings. If a seat suddenly disconnects, there is little time to react.

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It also raises broader concerns about product oversight and quality control. Consumers spend hundreds of dollars on large home goods with the expectation that they can safely support body weight during normal use.

When manufacturers don't fulfill that basic standard, shoppers have to deal with injuries, spend time identifying the issue, and arrange repairs.

The patio swing recall is also not the only recent recall tied to Costco products. In recent months, the retailer has also been connected to CPSC recalls involving about 5,600 canopy beds that could collapse and nearly 750,000 sauté pans whose handle caps could eject during use.

Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately and contact the manufacturer, World Bright International Limited, to request a free repair kit.

Anyone who is unsure whether they own the recalled model can also contact the company for help identifying it. This is especially important given that these are large outdoor products that may already be assembled and in regular use.

It's important to register products when possible and monitor recall notices for furniture, cookware, and other frequently used household goods.

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