City rewards tourists with free perks for making thoughtful choices: 'Hopefully, they will leave inspired'

The program tripled in size to have 90 participating attractions across the city.

An exciting program in Copenhagen provides a way for tourists to experience the city's attractions by engaging in climate-friendly activities.

As a report from the Independent detailed, Copenhagen is bringing back its CopenPay green economy initiative for the second consecutive year after its success in 2024. The program, which offers the chance to win perks for arriving in the city via train or using other forms of sustainable transportation, "was created in response to concerns over tourism being a major contributor to CO2 emissions," according to the report. Reducing such emissions helps slow the effects of global warming caused by planet-warming gases.

CopenPay ran for a little over a month last year but doubled the duration this time around to nine weeks, from June 17 to August 17. The program tripled in size to have 90 participating attractions across the city, including the National Museum, Kronborg Castle in Elsinore, the National Gallery of Denmark, GoBoat, Copenhill, the Urban Garden, and Donkey Republic bike rentals, according to the Independent.

"Tourism must move from being an environmental burden to a force for positive change. Luckily, there is a big willingness among tourists to contribute positively to the destinations they visit," Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, said, per the Independent. "With CopenPay, we aim to raise travellers' awareness about choices and impact. At the same time, we provide our visitors with an easy and locally based way to contribute to our city. And hopefully, they will leave inspired to do more responsible actions back home and on their next travel."

Some of the perks being offered for traveling to Copenhagen by train include free bike rentals, yoga sessions, guided tours, or discounted entry to some of the city's most popular attractions, such as a free guided tour at the Carlsberg brewery. Traveling by electric car, bike, or public transport also carries rewards, and there are more ways to enjoy the benefits beyond sustainable transportation.

The Independent noted that collecting flower seeds in the city center and planting them in designated green areas or pots can garner free entry into the Kronborg Castle. Eco-friendly efforts like participating in cleanups or choosing plant-based foods can also produce exciting perks.

The city is hoping to duplicate last year's success of CopenPay, which had 98% of participants saying they would recommend the program.

