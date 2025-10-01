Energy firm unveils plans for massive project that will unlock low-cost power: 'A pivotal moment'

An Italian independent power producer has announced a new solar power project in Severance, Colorado, to serve communities north of Denver.

The installation from ContourGlobal, an energy company based in Milan, Italy, will launch both phases of the project by the end of 2026, according to a statement on Business Wire.

The two phases, Black Hollow Sun I (185 megawatts) and Black Hollow Sun II (139 megawatts), with a total capacity of 324 megawatts, will represent the largest solar installation in Northern Colorado. The company stated that both phases will provide about 608 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year for customers in Platte River's territory.

ContourGlobal's start on the Black Hollow Sun will mark two decades of the company operating in the U.S. The company said in a statement that the 608 gigawatt-hours of clean energy are enough to power more than 73,000 homes and prevent almost 496,000 tons of carbon pollution every year.

This new solar project will not only benefit customers in Northern Colorado with cheaper and more reliable energy, but it can also enhance solar capabilities across the country if other states and regions follow suit.

Displacing dirty energy sources like oil and gas with renewables such as solar is crucial for cleaner air and water. Solar power significantly reduces harmful air pollutants and pollution that contribute to a warming climate and increasing extreme weather events. Solar also conserves water compared to traditional power plants.

"The start of operations at Black Hollow Sun I is a pivotal moment for ContourGlobal, marking our first U.S. renewable plant to reach operational state," said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of ContourGlobal. This project "exemplifies our strategy to deliver clean, reliable power while strengthening our commitment to local communities and partners."

"This is super impressive. Congrats on this project," one solar specialist wrote.

"Congratulations on a great start to many successful projects ahead," another commented.

Installing clean energy sources like solar can drastically reduce monthly energy bills. Thanks to EnergySage, homeowners can easily obtain installation quotes from vetted contractors, with potential savings of up to $10,000.

