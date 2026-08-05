Connecticut solar plant shut down after fire, power issues expose oversight loophole

"It has become clear there is a regulatory gap."

A brush fire at a Connecticut solar project has had effects that outlasted the emergency response.

According to pv magazine, state regulators said the episode revealed uncertainty over who can oversee the operation of privately owned solar plants after they are built.

What happened?

On July 15, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously issued its final decision on the March 2025 equipment failure and brush fire at East Windsor Solar One.

PURA said Eversource Energy's maintenance was "reasonable," but it also directed Eversource and NextEra to complete a power quality study and an equipment inspection at the site. Their plans are due by August 12, 2026, per pv magazine.

Although the blaze was quickly contained, the Broad Brook Fire Department said that when it arrived on March 11, 2025, "crews found a 100 foot by 50 foot area of dried grass and shrubs aligning the fence to the solar field on fire, with the area rapidly spreading due to high winds."

The incident was also part of a wider pattern of issues. East Windsor first selectman Jason Bowsza told Patch at the time that residents had been complaining about noise from that same area.

PURA said another complaint about sparking wires was linked to the utility's recloser rather than NextEra-owned equipment. The agency also said the plant has remained shut down as broader technical questions continue to be reviewed.

For nearby residents who had already raised concerns about noise and technical issues, the seeming lack of accountability is only adding to their frustration.

Why does it matter?

PURA said it can take action involving Eversource, but it does not have the same direct leverage over the private owner of the plant, according to pv magazine. Vice chairman David Arconti Jr. said NextEra's position was that the agency "has no authority over the construction of solar facilities and cannot regulate the ongoing operation of solar facilities."

The East Windsor project, first approved in 2021 and later acquired by NextEra, includes three facilities totaling 4.975 megawatt AC, with 7.59 MW in solar modules, pv magazine reported.

While solar facilities are important to the cleaner energy transition, if they are operated without regard to safety and the local community, they can spark backlash.

Fires are high-profile events that can degrade trust in clean energy projects, including solar farms and battery storage. When there is little accountability and oversight, that can build resistance to future projects and put a once-promising installation out of commission.

What's being done?

The order calls for more technical work at the site, including the power quality study and equipment inspection that must be submitted in 2026. PURA also pointed to Eversource's interconnection agreement as a limited mechanism for affecting certain work at the facility.

But regulators say the broader oversight problem is unresolved, pv magazine documented. Arconti said in the public discussion of the ruling that "it has become clear there is a regulatory gap that would not allow this agency or another agency to properly investigate and issue remedial orders."

Arconti concluded that "this regulatory gap can be addressed by the legislature."

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