Lawmakers move forward with controversial bill that could drastically change the way businesses and schools operate: 'Common sense'

"It is time for us to take decisive action."

Connecticut's food service containers are about to get a lot less trashy. As the nonprofit newsroom Connecticut Inside Investigator reported, the state's Environment Committee recently passed a bill that will ban single-use plastic utensils, straws, stirrers, and polystyrene food containers beginning in 2026. The exception will be for requests made to accommodate disabilities and medical purposes.

The bill is co-sponsored by several House Democrats, who listed environmental protection and pollution reduction as the key drivers behind the legislation.

Alex Rodriguez of Save the Sound called the actions "vital" during public testimony. "Polystyrene is not only bulky, challenging, and expensive to recycle, but it also breaks down into microplastics that contaminate our environment and drinking water," he said. "With 11 states and the European Union already enacting similar bans, it is time for us to take decisive action."

The bill isn't universally popular, though. Businesses and schools, including the Connecticut State Department of Education, oppose it for the financial burden it will place on them to comply with the plastics ban. Representatives from the CSDE estimated that switching to compostable dining trays and cutlery would cost "at least $18.7 million," the Inside Investigator reported.

"The burden this proposal places on schools significantly limits the available resources to improve the components that make up school meals, including purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers," CSDE Commissioner Charlene Tucker-Russell wrote.

However, advocates for the bill argue that this transition is actually more feasible than those estimates make it appear.

"Polystyrene alternatives such as cardboard are easier to recycle while costing roughly the same to businesses," former Stamford Mayor David Martin said in a news release. "This is a common sense environmental reform that benefits everyone who lives on this planet."

Considering the impact that microplastics have on human health — and the health of our food chain and ecosystems — it's understandable that many of the bill's proponents position it as not only an environmentally friendly policy but a public health policy too.

