University introduces innovative system to prompt students to think more about their food: 'The impact of their choices'

For many college students, living on campus is the first time they have the opportunity to think about their own eating habits. They can choose to change their meal times, meal sizes, or may be exposed to new dishes from a variety of cultures.

With this exposure also comes the opportunity to learn more about what they eat, which can range from gaining knowledge about sustainability to understanding why they crash if their breakfast is only a chocolate muffin.

Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, launched a pilot program in January 2025 called Connected Plates with the goal of increasing awareness about nutrition and sustainability at its campus eateries, the Duke Chronicle reported.

This program uses two menu icons. The icon for its "Nourish" label looks like a plate of food and signifies that the meal has a balanced mix of carbs, fats, and protein. The second icon is a barn with a head of lettuce, which signifies the meal has been locally sourced, is certified organic, or is sustainably fished.

"This initiative … gives students the opportunity to engage with the 'why' behind their meals — understanding where their food comes from and the impact of their choices," a Duke Dining representative shared with The Chronicle.

Feedback from students so far has been positive, but one told the publication that more on-campus outreach was required, as marketing has been subpar. Another would also like to see fewer takeout containers.

Plans to expand the program to partner with more regional suppliers are already in the works. By partnering with local businesses, Duke can cut down on the transport-related carbon emissions produced while supplying its campus eateries, as well as uplift local farmers.

Other ways that Duke can increase sustainability would be to offer more plant-based dining options. Choosing to feature plant-based eggs, dairy-free ice cream, and meat-free meals would not only benefit the plant-based students, but it would also shrink the carbon footprint of students who choose those options.

A study has shown that a vegan diet produces 75% less planet-heating emissions than a meat-based diet, per The Guardian. Additionally, the BBC reported that veganism is great for lowering cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, reducing salt intake, and improving fiber consumption.

By prioritizing a plant-based diet for students, not only would Connected Plates be committing to a sustainable program, but it would also be improving students' health with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins, and good fats.

