Boxing legend Mike Tyson backs new ice cream with unexpected ingredients: 'Something that I am truly passionate about'

Due to a rise in environmental concerns and awareness of animal cruelty, veganism has grown from a small niche diet to an $8.1 billion industry in the U.S. alone in the last 15 years, according to SPINS data shared by the Good Food Institute.

The rise in popularity also has a lot to do with accessibility to fast-food favorites like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, as well as restaurants like Mr. Charlie's in Los Angeles — which has been dubbed the "vegan McDonald's."

To celebrate the third anniversary of Mr. Charlie's, the restaurant partnered with its newest investor, none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson, by introducing a vanilla ice cream made from potatoes called "Mr. Fluff-Head." The ice cream is topped with a "Mike's Bites" ear-shaped chocolate.

"When we started Mr. Charlie's, we set out to shake things up, and this launch is no different," co-founder of Mr. Charlie's, Taylor McKinnon, shared with VegNews. "Mr. Fluff-Head is the kind of innovative product we stand for: big on flavor, better for you, and made with real ingredients."

While Swedish brand DUG has been a pioneer behind potatoes as a milk alternative in the E.U., potatoes have yet to hit the mainstream like soy and oat milk have in the U.S.

But the production process is quite similar to the options we know and love. Potatoes are boiled, blended, and then mixed with water, rapeseed oil, and a few other ingredients to go from starchy to creamy.

Tyson made his investment through his holding company, Carma HoldCo, as he is a long-time fan of the plant-based diet as well as giving back to the community.

Mr. Charlie's offers employment opportunities to those who are overcoming hardships, and Tyson wants to accelerate the company's expansion plans to nurture both the plant-based and struggling communities.

"Mr. Charlie's is a natural choice for Carma HoldCo, as we diversify into the food industry," Tyson told VegNews. "I very much believe in the healthy benefits of a vegan diet and [I] was a strict vegan for many years.

"I'm proud to align myself with partners bringing healthy alternatives that taste good to the fast-food space. Mr. Charlie's mission to help and hire those from the homeless community is something that I am truly passionate about, and I look forward to helping many people and communities with the expansion of Mr. Charlie's across the globe."

Mr. Charlie's says its impact has included saving 70 million gallons of water, 1.4 million pounds of CO2, 2 million square feet of forest, and 100,000 animals.

Vegans are responsible for 75% less planet-warming gases than those who eat meat, according to a University of Oxford study summarized by the New York Times.

Vegan diets are associated with low cholesterol, lower body fat, higher fiber intake, lower blood pressure, and less brain fog.

While Veganuary has passed for the year, maybe a plant-based burger and ice cream at Mr. Charlie's would be a good way to celebrate Earth Day.

