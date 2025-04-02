Gamer frustrated after noticing bizarre feature of popular board game: 'I can't think of a single reason'

"And they think it's important for us."

Board games are a beloved pastime for many, but it's no secret that they tend to contain a massive amount of plastic in the form of dice, tokens, miniatures, and other game pieces.

While there's a growing trend toward eco-friendly practices in the board game industry, one company didn't seem to get the memo about reducing plastic packaging.

What happened?

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, one frustrated gamer shared their dismay at finding that all the tokens in their new board game had come packaged separately in small plastic bags.

"Every piece in this Connect 4 game was individually wrapped," they wrote in the post.

In the photo they uploaded, it's clear that the blue checkers are made of plastic, making the manufacturer's packaging choices even more infuriating.

"Wow, why? I can't think of a single reason, however bad, to do this," one person commented.

"And they think it's important for us to use paper straws," another joked.

Someone else said, "We really need to ban single-use plastics."

Why is excessive plastic packaging bad?

Single-use plastics like those used in the Connect 4 game are some of the most pervasive forms of plastic in the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 50% of all plastic produced is designed for disposable items — such as plastic bags, food wrappers, and product packaging. Sadly, few of these items are recycled, with around 85% being dumped in landfills or polluting the environment.

A 2023 study estimated that around 171 trillion pieces of plastic are floating in the oceans, with at least 1.8 million tons of additional plastic entering them each year, per Our World in Data.

All of this plastic pollution has a devastating impact on wildlife and ecosystems. Marine animals may mistake plastic for food and choke or suffer from digestive issues. They could also become entangled in plastic, preventing them from swimming or hunting for food.

And when plastic decomposes in landfills, it releases potent planet-warming gases, such as methane, that contribute to rising global temperatures. Plastics also leach harmful chemicals into the environment, which endangers the health of people and wildlife.

With the planet already drowning in plastic, companies should protect consumers and the natural world by choosing more sustainable alternatives.

Are companies doing anything about this?

One commenter noted that Hasbro's official Connect 4 game uses red and yellow playing pieces, so it's unknown who manufactured the knockoff version. But in Hasbro's case, the company is taking major steps to reduce plastic waste and help the environment.

The World Economic Forum reported that the toy and game manufacturer started a toy recycling program, which has saved 22 tons of plastic waste since its launch.

Hasbro's 2023 ESG report revealed that it incorporated biobased plastic in 37% of packaging materials that year, and its website states it has eliminated Styrofoam in new products.

In 2021, it even released a Monopoly: Go Green edition, which is made from 100% recycled paper, responsibly sourced wood, and plant-based plastic tokens. In the game, players buy, sell, and trade properties as usual, but the twist is they invest in making them more eco-friendly.

Other board game companies, such as the creators of Catan, have released games with environmental themes and walked the talk by avoiding plastic components.

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

Instead of using virgin plastic in its iconic colorful bricks, LEGO has started transitioning to more sustainable alternatives, including bio-polypropylene manufactured from sugarcane. By 2026, it aims to source 50% of the plastic needed to make its classic bricks from renewable or recycled materials.

Buying wooden toys for your kids is also a great way to cut down on plastic, along with using a toy subscription service (which is also kinder to your wallet).

