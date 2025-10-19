Parents outraged after major company sets up 'unconscionable' property next to children's schools: 'This is not safe'

Parents in Houston are demanding action after a major construction company set up a concrete batch plant just a few hundred feet from several children's schools — including the Awty International School, one of the city's largest private campuses.

The facility, operated by Webber, Inc., sits on Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) property across from the school's playground and near a language immersion preschool and an autism center — as the Houston Chronicle reported.

What's happening?

The plant, built to supply concrete for the nearby Interstate 10 expansion project, has sparked outrage among parents, who say dust from the site has coated school gates and playgrounds and led to health issues for their children. One parent, Jessica Koch, told the Chronicle that her 4-year-old began experiencing nosebleeds shortly after the plant began operating.

"I understand the reality of it, but immediately you just know that this is not safe," Koch said.

Officials and medical experts share their concern. Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones called the plant's location "unconscionable," pointing out that particulate matter, silica dust, and diesel exhaust from operations like these are known to harm children's developing lungs. "Our children deserve safe places to learn and play," Briones said.

Why is this concerning?

Concrete batch plants release fine dust particles that can cause respiratory problems, trigger asthma, and even increase the risk of certain cancers. Doctors say children are particularly vulnerable due to their developing lungs.

"Firsthand in my clinic, I see patients that got exposed very early to this kind of pollution, and they have lifelong problems," said pulmonologist and Awty parent Dr. Luis Chug.

Despite having cited the company for multiple violations, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality insists the plant's permit "complies with state setback rules" and should be "protective of neighbors' health," according to the Chronicle. But parents argue that the system allows temporary industrial operations to bypass public review and appear without warning near schools or homes.

This is a common issue in Houston, which lacks city zoning laws, according to the news outlet.

What's being done about it?

Parents have organized protests, hired attorneys, and filed motions to overturn Webber's permit, alleging that the company misrepresented its proximity to schools. Meanwhile, Awty International School has taken steps on its end to safeguard students.

"We have installed air monitoring equipment that provides continuous, real-time data," said school spokesperson Katie Frederick. "Going forward, we will continue to advocate for lasting protections."

On a broader scale, parents and readers at home can help hold companies accountable for their environmental claims. By using your voice and taking action when a company is suspected of greenwashing. Here are some tips for educating yourself on greenwashing and knowing what to look for.

