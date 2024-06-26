State lawmakers pass new legislation to make food packaging labeling clearer — here's how it could help

This legislative move is part of a broader trend of environmental policies aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

Washington is cleaning up its act with new legislation aimed at reducing plastic waste through clearer food packaging labels.

As reported by NBC, the new Organics Management Law is designed to make it easier for consumers to identify compostable packaging. This move marks a significant step forward in the state's efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce landfill waste.

The law sets new rules for what can be labeled as compostable, aiming to keep organic waste out of landfills and reclaim valuable nutrients and energy. The Washington Department of Ecology says one of the biggest challenges is keeping tiny plastic pieces out of compost. The new labels will help by making it easier for people to sort their waste correctly and reduce contamination.

The original Organics Management Law, enacted in 2022, set the groundwork with initial compostable labeling standards. However, it became clear that labeling and consumer confusion were contributing to contamination, making composting more difficult and expensive.

The updated legislation seeks to improve upon these issues by providing clearer and more accurate labels. Making it easier for consumers to identify and properly dispose of compostable packaging potentially reduces costs and operational challenges for organic management facilities.

In addition to the new labeling rules, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Department of Ecology will study non-plastic stickers for fruits and vegetables. They will report their findings to the State Legislature in 2025. This effort shows the state's dedication to finding new ways to cut down on plastic use.

This legislative move in Washington is part of a broader trend of environmental policies aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Similar initiatives, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, have also been instrumental in driving progress toward a greener future by offering tax breaks and credits for clean energy adoption and home upgrades.

As Washington state's new labeling standards take effect, the state is showing how policies can make it easier for everyone to participate in building a sustainable lifestyle.

