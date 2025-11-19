Church launches innovative project that will help residents pay energy bills: 'An excellent opportunity'

Similar projects are popping up across the nation.

In North Philadelphia, a local church is proving that renewable energy can power more than just buildings — it can uplift entire communities. The One Hope Community Church just completed a 27-kilowatt rooftop solar array that will not only offset the church's energy use but also help nearby families cover their bills.

The solar panels, installed by Solar States, are expected to generate more electricity than the church needs each year, WHYY reported. The extra power and financial savings will fund $600 annual grants for four local households and one nonprofit. It lets the church give back to the community while working around Pennsylvania's current ban on formal community solar programs.

"This is an innovative way for solar to provide benefits to the community without violating the community solar rules," said Julian Burnett, community engagement manager at Solar States, per WHYY.

The project was funded through $75,000 in donations and is designed to keep energy dollars local. It's also proof that clean energy can work for everyone, not just those who can afford rooftop panels. The project will reduce planet-warming pollution, lower energy costs, and help stabilize the public grid. That means cleaner and safer air for residents.

Similar projects are popping up across the nation, from Green Era's initiatives in Chicago to neighborhood co-ops in Ohio — all helping families save money and reduce dependence on dirty energy sources.

Installing rooftop solar panels is one of the best ways to slash energy costs — sometimes to near $0. Homeowners can compare quotes from vetted local installers using TCD's Solar Explorer, featuring partners such as EnergySage and Palmetto, which can help save up to $10,000 on installation.

Once you go solar, other electric home upgrades like heat pumps become even cheaper to run — and the HVAC Explorer can help you find the right energy-efficient heat pump for your home. And if you can't install your own panels, community solar programs can be a great alternative if available in your area.

"This provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn about solar and benefit from solar and hopefully spread this thing across the entire city and maybe the entire state," said Burnett.

It also puts renewable energy within the reach of residents who might not otherwise have access to it.

"People who are higher-income who can afford solar paneling, that's great," said Hunting Park Neighborhood Advisory Center Executive Director Charles Lanier. "But for our community, they're just struggling day-to-day to survive and pay their bills."

