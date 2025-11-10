Homeowners sound off as controversial stove safety law faces court challenge: 'That's what they're upset about?'

"The abuse of the First Amendment is getting crazy."

A new Colorado law aims to put cigarette-style health warnings on gas stoves. This isn't sitting well with appliance makers, who say the policy violates the First Amendment and are suing.

The news of the lawsuit by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers started an open debate on Reddit, with some homeowners left incredulous.

One commenter clarified the wording on the yellow adhesive warning labels, which would say,

"Understand the air quality implications of having an indoor gas stove." The stickers would also include a website link or machine-readable code that would refer consumers to a web page with information on the health impacts of gas-fueled stoves.

"That's what they're upset about? That's not even a statement declaring bad things might happen," the commenter said.

Another person questioned how the law violated the First Amendment. "By that logic, any warning on any product, including medicines, should not be required," they commented. "The abuse of the First Amendment is getting crazy."

According to a study from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Americans living in homes with gas stoves are exposed to nitrogen dioxide levels higher than what the World Health Organization and the Environmental Protection Agency consider safe.

Gas stoves also pollute indoor air with other dangerous pollutants like methane and benzene.

In fact, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that indoor air pollution associated with gas stoves can cause headaches, nausea, eye, nose, or throat irritation, respiratory symptoms, and worsening asthma symptoms.

Plus, gas stoves contribute to the overheating of our planet — together, dirty fuels like gas, oil, and coal account for more than three-quarters of heating pollution, according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, induction ranges offer a safer alternative to gas stoves. This method, powered by electricity, uses an electromagnetic field that transfers currents directly to the cookware placed on the glass surface.

One reporter tested the air in her home while using her gas burners versus an induction burner and found that the gas burner emitted dangerous gases into her home, but the induction burner kept the air clean.

Induction burners also cook food 20-40% faster, according to Consumer Reports. Because they are more energy efficient, they can also save you money on your monthly utility bills. Americans still have until the end of the year to take advantage of an $840 discount on induction ranges thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are a good alternative and start at around $50. You'll get all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

