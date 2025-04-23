  • Business Business

Outgoing official makes bold move to push through controversial legislation: 'There's no room for discussion'

"Just the beginning."

by Michael Muir
"Just the beginning."

Photo Credit: iStock

Outgoing Colorado Governor Jared Polis is pushing a major energy bill to enshrine his ambitious plan to meet the state's climate target of 100% clean energy a decade early. 

Polis is term-limited and will not run for re-election in 2026 but seeks to leave office with his climate goal enshrined into law. 

According to CPR News, the timing of the bill, late into Colorado's 120-day legislative session that began in January, has caused some pushback from business leaders. 

Sarah Blackhurst, president of Action 22, a local organization that represents 22 counties in southern Colorado, told the publication: "There's no room for discussion. There's no room for stakeholdering. This would be … devastating to the state." 

Those concerns aren't shared by environmental groups, who are demanding bold action to push the Centennial State on the path toward net-zero pollution by 2040. 

Colorado's existing plan calls for a 50% reduction by 2030, 90% by 2040, and 100% by 2050. The updated legislation will move that timeline forward by 10 years. The revised proposal will give utility companies 15 years to move to net-zero harmful pollution while keeping rates affordable for residents.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The governor has modified his often acrimonious relationship with oil and gas interests in the state. Last year, a compromise was worked out between the dirty fuel industry and environmental groups to avert a "costly, divisive" ballot measure for a few years, as the Colorado Sun detailed

The latest drive to enshrine climate targets into law in Colorado is just one of several key environmental bills being hashed out in state legislatures nationwide. It serves as an important reminder that some of the most consequential political action to protect the environment starts at the local level

Colorado's main problem in reaching its goals isn't actually electricity, which is more or less on target, but transport. Cars will prevent Colorado from reaching its 2025 target. Colorado is actually one of the lesser car-dependent states in the union (ranked 40th), but a lack of public transportation options will make reaching future goals challenging. 

A spokesperson for the governor's office, Shelby Weiman, explained the updated energy bill was "just the beginning" of talks and expressed hope that "Colorado can continue leading the nation on reliability, cost savings on electricity and climate action."

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x