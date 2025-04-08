Lawmakers propose new bill to address a rapidly worsening issue impacting millions of Americans: 'We cannot afford to ignore this crisis'

The Climate Accountability Act in Wisconsin aims to cut harmful carbon pollution by about half by 2030 in hopes of achieving net-zero carbon pollution by 2050.

Introduced by Citizen Action of Wisconsin — a nonprofit dedicated to economic, racial, and environmental justice — the bill would hold the state of Wisconsin accountable in establishing a strategy backed by conservation and sustainable policies to address climate concerns.

As reported by The Daily Cardinal, Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said: "Climate science is clear: to prevent the worst effects of climate change, we need to cut emissions in half by 2030. What the Legislature lacks is a plan to achieve that goal, and this bill ensures we develop one."

Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, a lead sponsor of the bill, quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., emphasizing the necessary haste of action with the "fierce urgency of now."

"We are stewards of future generations, and we must take bold steps now to ensure a sustainable and livable planet," Rep. Moore Omokunde added. "We cannot continue burning fossil fuels without a viable plan for alternatives that benefit both urban and rural Wisconsinites."

Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, also a bill sponsor, stressed the need for leadership on a state level, stating: "The federal administration has abandoned its responsibility to tackle climate change. Wisconsin must step up. The effects of climate change are already visible, from extreme storms to declining air quality. We cannot afford to ignore this crisis."

While the national average percentage of electricity from renewable sources was about 21% in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Wisconsin was far behind at only 9% of in-state electricity generation.

Sen. Larson further explained that shifting away from dirty energy and prioritizing clean energy not only reduces pollution but also creates jobs and saves residents money in the long run.

While the future of the Climate Accountability Act remains uncertain, sponsors and supporters are hopeful.

"Climate change is not a partisan issue; it's a reality," Rep. Moore Omokunde stated.

With previous federal climate policies in limbo under the current administration — such as methane fees and clean energy projects funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act — it is up to the states to take action to protect current and future constituents. It is crucial to public health and economic success and can also serve as an example for national consideration.

With 2024 being the hottest year ever recorded, as confirmed by NASA after record-breaking temperatures in previous years, there is no denying that the world is getting warmer. Having a plan on a national, state, and individual level is important in offsetting what could be catastrophic consequences.

Consider reducing plastic in the home and opting for natural cleaning products. Walking and biking instead of driving whenever possible is another great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help cool things down on our planet.

