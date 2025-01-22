Indigenous-led group celebrates historic Wall Street-inspired agreement over land: 'Today is a big day'

"It will help us go back to our traditions and our culture."

A historic deal in Canada's Northwest Territories is showing the world how Indigenous leadership can drive environmental and community change.

As reported by The Narwhal, the Tłı̨chǫ government signed a first-of-its-kind Project Finance for Permanence agreement in Behchokǫ̀. This funding, based on models used by Wall Street bankers, is new to conservation efforts. The goal is to protect the land and support the Indigenous people who live on it.

The PFP model is like a financial safety net. Money is pooled from governments, private donors, and philanthropies to fund long-term conservation work.

For the Tłı̨chǫ, it means stable funding to protect 39,000 square kilometers of their land, which is home to vital boreal forests, wetlands, and wildlife. What makes this agreement even more exciting is that the Tłı̨chǫ people have been leading these conservation efforts, ensuring their culture, traditions, and connection to the land remain central to the work.

"Today is a big day," said Danny Gaudet, the elected leader of the Délı̨nę Got'ınę government.

"We've been removed from the land for 100 years. This signing allows us to go back. It will help us go back to our traditions and our culture."

The agreement means more jobs and economic opportunities for the communities, all while providing resources to protect against climate disasters and preserve their way of life.

On the environmental side, protecting this land has huge benefits for the planet. The boreal forests and wetlands act as carbon sinks, which means they absorb harmful gases to limit Earth's overheating, and they serve as important spots for biodiversity.

Of the $375 million, $285 million is set aside for a conservation and stewardship fund, designed to be used over the next 10 years to protect and care for the land. The other $90 million will go into an endowment fund, providing long-term financial support for managing protected areas and keeping conservation efforts running for years to come.

With this agreement, the Tłı̨chǫ government has set a new standard for how we can protect the planet and uplift communities at the same time. It's a powerful reminder that when communities work together, impactful change can happen.

