Officials make game-changing announcement impacting future of the Amazon: 'It is a life-or-death decision'

Colombia is turning the Amazon biome within its territory into a reserve for renewable natural resources. It's no longer approving new oil and large-scale mining projects — and it's encouraging other Amazonian nations to do the same.

Acting environment minister Irene Vélez Torres announced Colombia's move to ban new extractive mining and hydrocarbon activities to protect its entire Amazon region, Mongabay reported in November. The announcement means 43 oil blocks and 286 mining proposals won't move ahead.

During a meeting at the United Nations Climate Change conference in Brazil last fall, Vélez Torres explained that this bold step would help prevent further forest degradation, river contamination, and biodiversity loss — all of which affect the Amazon's role in regulating climate globally.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, the Amazon plays a critical role in maintaining both regional and global climate. However, destructive uses of its lands can trap it in a feedback loop that could damage more than half of its rainforest and increase temperatures to dangerously high levels.

A study by InfoAmazonia found that around 55 million hectares of forest land are at risk of destruction if no action is taken. This underscores the importance of stricter and even sweeping policies.

While there are some concerns about the economic impact of the ban, expanding investments in renewable energy may offset potential losses. Sustainable agriculture and ecotourism may also provide long-term employment and reliable income without degrading the environment.

In other parts of the world, many communities are also taking steps to protect the planet and advocate for sustainable land use. The Hague in the Netherlands, for one, banned ads in 2024 for gas suppliers, gas-powered vehicles, airlines, and other highly polluting industries. Alberta, Canada, is also balancing clean energy use with the preservation of agricultural land.

These initiatives show how governments and communities are prioritizing long-term environmental health while working toward sustainable economic solutions. In doing so, they create safer futures for the people who depend on fragile and essential ecosystems.

Individuals can also help by taking local action and advocating for change. Collective efforts can turn policy shifts like these into lasting protections for people and the planet.

As Vélez Torres stated back in November, "This declaration is an ethical and scientific commitment … It is a life-or-death decision."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.