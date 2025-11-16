Startup unveils funky- looking alternative to traditional water bottles: 'Seems like a great product'

It can save you money in the long term.

A startup company is raising funds to launch its new water bottle, which offers the convenience of single-use bottles with a reusable design.

According to New Atlas, Lumio announced a new reusable water bottle called Elio. It's a funky-looking product, with a rounded triangular shape and exterior webbing that can be collapsed to fit in your pocket.

The 25.4-ounce bottle features a silicone-coated aluminum shell that encloses the silicone web-like body when collapsed. To compress it into the size of a hockey puck, you use a twisting motion to condense the food-grade silicone body. The 360-degree twist is engineered to be twisted thousands of times without compromising the bottle.

It doesn't trap odors or leak, but it can go in the dishwasher and is fully recyclable. The one-hand snap-open cap reveals a spacious mouth for easy filling. Plus, beneath the cap is a handy strap that you can hold, attach to your bag, or clip to your belt loops.

The food-grade silicone is BPA-free and plastic-free, so it won't release microplastics or chemicals into your water. Despite not being insulated, it can keep water cold for up to six hours.

The Kickstarter campaign, which has a goal of $10,000, has raised nearly $95,000 as of this writing. Nearly 1,200 people are backing the project.

According to the Container Recycling Institute, over 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfills each day. That's about 22 billion in a year, or 1,500 every second.

According to Aquasana, plastic bottles take 450 years to decompose. While many people opt for reusable plastic bottles, those have their limitations. They can be bulky, heavy, and may still shed microplastics or leach chemicals into your water.

Investing in this forward-thinking water bottle can save you money in the long term and keep you healthier. You can worry less about your bottle contaminating your water.

Furthermore, this bottle can help reduce the number of plastic bottles that contribute to landfill pollution and microplastics in the environment. It's as convenient and portable as a disposable water bottle but as durable and functional as a typical reusable bottle, combining the best of both worlds.

These kinds of innovations reduce plastic pollution and keep people healthier, contributing to a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

One New Atlas commenter commended the design, writing: "Seems like a great product."

