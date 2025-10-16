Outdoor company unveils game-changing sports bottle with unexpected twist: 'A practical application'

What if your next water bottle came from plants instead of oil? Colorado-based outdoor brand MountainFlow recently introduced a reusable sports bottle crafted from 95% sugarcane-derived bioplastic.

This isn't just a fun gimmick. It's part of a bigger shift toward tackling one of the main drivers of climate change: plastic made from dirty fuels. Instead of relying on the usual plastic made from oil and gas, this bottle uses plant-based materials that are carbon-negative, meaning they actually pull more carbon out of the air than they release during production.

"The use of bio-PE demonstrates a practical application of renewable feedstocks in durable, high-use packaging formats," Zac Jenkins, marketing manager of ThePackHub, said. "MountainFlow's approach to combining performance with sustainability is a great example of how brands can respond to growing consumer demand for sustainable products without sacrificing function."

Cutting plastic production also reduces the downstream burden of microplastics. When plastic degrades, tiny fragments enter ecosystems, food systems, and even our bodies. Innovations like this bottle can help reduce the amount of microplastics, protecting the environment and human health.

Plus, cleaner production means fewer harmful emissions, which can trigger respiratory problems, worsen asthma, and even contribute to extreme weather events like heat waves, floods, and wildfires.

Here's the kicker: You don't have to sacrifice convenience to be more sustainable. According to the press release, sugarcane-based plastic works just like regular plastic. The bottle is lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and built to handle everyday wear and tear.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It might sound like just one bottle, but choices like this add up. Every step away from dirty fuels helps slow the overheating of our planet and protects our communities from the fallout.

A plant-based water bottle won't solve climate change on its own, but it's a small, practical shift that makes living sustainably just a little bit easier.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







