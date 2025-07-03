Coca-Cola bottler announces future plans after reaching milestone at key facility: 'We're just getting started'

"We said we wanted to be the best."

Since its founding in 2015, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida (Coke Florida) has built a reputation for pairing its beverage distribution network with local sustainability efforts across the Sunshine State. Now, it's notching some new wins after 10 years of growth, according to Sustainability Magazine.

Covering an area that stretches from Jacksonville to the Florida Keys, Coke Florida serves over 21 million residents and 140 million annual visitors. With big milestones like its new solar-powered Tampa distribution center and a reforestation program that's planted 600,000 trees, the company is focusing on more sustainable corporate behaviors.

Coke Florida's approach stands out partly because of how local it is. The company has invested heavily in community-first projects, like rain barrel workshops and its Sustainability Superheroes program, which equips Florida educators with environmental teaching tools.

Its "Refreshing Minds" scholarship, launched in 2023, is on track to grant $2.8 million over 10 years, helping students from underserved communities pursue higher education. It has even built homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

However, it's worth noting that while Coke Florida is taking steps in the right direction, the Coca-Cola brand as a whole still has a lot of work to do. The company remains the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste — a title it has held for six years.

Recent reports estimate Coca-Cola produces well over 3 million tons of plastic annually, a figure that continues to raise concerns. Coca-Cola has piloted some sustainable packaging options — including paper bottle prototypes and reusable bottle programs in select markets — but these initiatives are not universal.

Still, Coke Florida's decade-long track record offers a glimpse of what's possible when corporations commit to regional progress and initiatives that demonstrate care for the natural world.

"We said we were going to be a part of this community forever and we meant it," said Coke Florida Chairman and CEO Troy Taylor during the company's 10-year celebration. "We have big plans for the future, and we're just getting started."

This kind of corporate action shows how big companies can support local communities while reducing their environmental footprint.

"When we set out on this journey, we never said we wanted to be the biggest bottler in the country; we said we wanted to be the best," Taylor added. "Our two biggest assets are our brands and our people."

