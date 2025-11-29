A milestone water reuse project in the Municipality of Tanagra is offering new hope for sustainable resource management in drought-affected Greece. The upgrade on the Schimatari Water Treatment Plant — which was implemented under the Coca-Cola Zero Drop program — introduces advanced technology that allows water previously lost during treatment to be recovered, cleaned, and used again.

After nearly two decades of working on the project, general manager of Coca-Cola Hellas for Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, Stavros Mourelatos, stated for the Greek Travel Pages, "The Zero Drop program embodies our 19-year vision for responsible water management. By recycling water, we protect it and contribute to water security of today and tomorrow. This project fills us with pride because it directly benefits local communities and helps address water scarcity."

Significant environmental benefits follow the project. With the installation of a system that recycles 100% of filter wash water and enables the reuse of approximately 15% of untreated water, the plant will conserve enough water to support the needs of around 6,500 people. This innovation also reduces energy consumption by up to 10%, lowering the pollution associated with water treatment.

Greece, like many Mediterranean countries in recent years, faces water scarcity due to prolonged drought conditions, growing urban demand, and increasing strain on reservoirs such as the Mornos system. Projects focused on efficiency and reuse are becoming essential tools in adapting to changing climates. By improving circular water use, the Schimatari initiative helps buffer the municipality and the surrounding region against future shortages.

Collaboration among public authorities, private industry, and technical services offers a model for how infrastructure can adapt to climate-driven water scarcity. Yet, while Coca-Cola may be taking the steps in the right direction, the company has repeatedly been identified as the world's leading producer of branded plastic waste, according to reports. A global study published in Science Advances found that Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 11% of branded plastic pollution in the environment.

Svetoslav Atanazov, the general manager of Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon for Greece and Cyprus, spoke of the public-private partnership to the Greek Travel Pages: "This project reaffirms our strategic commitment to sustainable water use," he said. "Not only in our facilities but in the wider community where we operate."

