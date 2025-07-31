New Coca-Cola partnership introduces revolutionary technology to retail spaces: 'A powerful example of ... scalable impact'

A partnership among Coca-Cola, clean-tech startup Sparklo, and Majid Al Futtaim, operator of the retail store Carrefour, has been announced, with major plans to boost recycling and sustainability in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Middle East North Africa Financial Network, the team-up centers around bolstering Carrefour's reverse vending machine by using Sparklo's technology. RVMs allow individuals to earn points through the Sparklo app by recycling plastic bottles and aluminum cans, and they can use the points toward real rewards — such as discounts at stores or on taxis.

"By leveraging advanced technologies, we are transforming our retail spaces to serve greater purpose; empowering customers to actively participate in building a circular economy," Majid Al Futtaim COO Jean-Luc Graziato said.

Based on previous RVM implementations, the collaboration, which will involve RVMs at four Carrefour locations, is expected to collect nearly 2 million bottles and cans annually and help curb carbon dioxide pollution.

"We are committed to playing an active role in advancing sustainability across the UAE. … Our partnership with Coca-Cola and Sparklo is a powerful example of how collaboration can drive scalable impact," Graziato added.

This partnership is a step in the right direction for Coca-Cola. The company has previously made strides toward sustainability, such as getting rid of the plastic rings used in packaging in some areas or participating in a recycling day in Thailand.

While these measures are commendable, it is important to recognize that Coca-Cola has consistently ranked among the top plastic polluters in the world. In that light, its sustainability actions are better viewed not as groundbreaking achievements but as necessary measures to address and mitigate the environmental impact the company has helped create.

"This partnership is part of our broader efforts to improve waste collection, strengthen local recycling infrastructure and make it easier for consumers to recycle," Andy Buckingham, vice president and general manager of Coca-Cola Middle East, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Commenters showed approval, with one saying, "Kudos to the Coca-Cola Middle East team for taking a significant step towards sustainability!"

Another person added, "Great example of value chain impact."

To take steps in your own life to curb waste and protect Earth, you can learn about your personal recycling options, including donating clothes and textile goods to earn rewards for your sustainable endeavors.

