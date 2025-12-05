Coca-Cola announces 'first-ever' change to its iconic soft drinks: 'This is what we had been missing'

"It uses the least amount … possible."

The world's largest beverage company has announced new packaging that could drastically reduce the amount of plastic it uses.

The packaging, developed by Coca-Cola HBC Austria, DS Smith, and Krones, features a recyclable, corrugated paper-and-cardboard handle designed to hold six-packs of 1.5-liter bottles. As Packaging Europe reported, the packaging also features a paper wrap around the bottles and a soft grip on the handle to help consumers carry them.

By replacing plastic wrapping and handles with paper and cardboard alternatives, Coca-Cola HBC expects to save about 220 tons of plastic each year.

The collaborating companies said this is the "first-ever" packaging of its kind for 1.5-liter multipacks.

"It uses the least amount of material possible, reduces impact on the environment, and looks fantastic in stores and supermarkets," Stefano Rossi of DS Smith said in a statement.

And others seem to be enthusiastic about this new development. "This is what we had been missing … excellent work by packaging technology," one wrote on a LinkedIn announcement post.

Using less plastic is vital to our planet's future, as plastic waste is one of the world's biggest pollutants. Plastic production has skyrocketed in recent decades and is expected to triple by 2060, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Humans produce more than 430 million tons of plastic waste each year, the majority of which is single-use plastics. Much of that breaks down into smaller pieces called microplastics, which contribute heavily to the hundreds of trillions of plastic pieces estimated to be in our oceans.

As the world's biggest beverage company, Coca-Cola plays a considerable role in the creation of plastic waste. In fact, it has been named the world's worst plastic polluter for six straight years, largely due to the 100 billion-plus single-use plastic bottles it sells each year.

With that said, the company has taken some positive steps to reduce its waste in addition to this innovative recyclable packaging. It has tested new, plastic-free packaging of bottle multipacks in Germany and is making more bottles and packaging from recyclable materials. It also launched reverse vending machines in India earlier this year to increase plastic recycling rates.

