Coca-Cola under fire after abrupt decision at longstanding bottling site: 'It's going to be sad for the community'

One of the top polluting corporations in the world recently announced the closure of a factory in Salinas, California, raising concerns among locals and workers alike.

Coca-Cola is once again in the spotlight, this time not just for its record-breaking plastic waste. Residents in Salinas are grappling with the company's surprise decision to shut down a decades-old distribution site, putting dozens of jobs at risk.

What's happening?

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling announced the permanent closure of its Salinas distribution site, a facility that has served the area since 1955, KSBW reported. The decision, set to take effect Aug. 1, will impact 81 workers.

Though Coca-Cola stated that most employees will be offered roles at a nearby facility in San José, which will be integrated into its distribution system on the West Coast, the announcement left many feeling uncertain.

Local leaders and residents expressed disappointment because the town is already struggling to maintain jobs. "It's going to be sad for the community," said George Ochoa, who works at a nearby career center. "I'm sure a lot of people here have raised their families off the salaries they make."

Why is this closure important?

In Salinas, a predominantly working-class city as well as an agricultural hub, Coca-Cola's economic footprint is shrinking, eliminating jobs that many families have relied on for generations.

While the company cited consolidation as the reason for the closure, the decision reflects a larger pattern. Coca-Cola's global operations can come at the expense of working communities and the environment — in the name of corporate profit.

For instance, when operations are moved overseas, manufacturing may be cheaper but can eliminate sustainability benefits associated with local production.

And while Coca-Cola said that most workers can transfer to other roles, commuting to San José, which is nearly 60 miles away and has a much higher cost of living, may not be feasible for everyone — and could lead to more pollution if workers rely on gas-powered modes of transportation.

More broadly, Coca-Cola has been named one of the world's worst branded plastic polluters multiple years in a row, contributing millions of tons of waste that harms oceans, wildlife, and communities. According to one study, the company is responsible for 11% of global branded plastic pollution.

Over time, this plastic breaks down into microplastics that further contaminate our food chain, water, and ecosystems.

What's being done about the closure?

City leaders, including Mayor Dennis Donohue, are hoping to repurpose the relatively new industrial site to attract new opportunities. "If there's a way to turn lemons into lemonade, we're going to go down that road as fast as we can," he said, per KSBW.

Despite the discouraging news of the closure and the worrying implications, Coca-Cola is involved with various sustainability initiatives, including reducing plastic rings in its packaging.

Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by brands communicates to companies that sustainability can be profitable and help move the needle in a positive direction.

