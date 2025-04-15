Coca-Cola caves to pressure with major move toward transparency: 'Investors need these disclosures'

The move was a small win following Coca-Cola's recent scaling back of its sustainability initiatives.

Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink company, has committed to disclosing its investments in reusable bottles and the outcomes of these efforts.

The company announced this after receiving pressure from investors at the environmental activist fund Green Century.

"This new commitment to disclosing reusable packaging investments and results will help investors track the company's efforts to mitigate plastic-related risks," Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century, said in a press release.

The move was a small win following Coca-Cola's recent scaling back of its sustainability initiatives. In December, the company quietly removed its commitments to increase refillable bottles and reduce its use of plastics derived from non-renewable materials, which were announced in 2022.

Coca-Cola has a reputation for being one of the world's biggest plastic polluters, alongside other soft drink brands like PepsiCo and Nestlé, according to a 2023 study from the Break Free from Plastic movement. The company sells more than 100 billion single-use plastic bottles annually.

While consumers should be wary of corporate greenwashing, the push for transparency in Coca-Cola's bottle manufacturing should give consumers and investors a clearer picture of the extent of the company's efforts to reduce pollution. It will also help Coca-Cola avoid more legal trouble after Los Angeles County sued the company for being deceptive about its recycling efforts.

Plastic waste breaks down into microplastics, which can create health issues when consumed. Continued efforts toward reducing plastic production will help ensure people have a healthier future. Consumers can push companies to continue sustainability efforts by supporting eco-friendly brands and showing that environmental initiatives are good for business.

"We will be monitoring Coca-Cola's disclosure on how it is investing in reusables and how this translates into more beverages sold in reusable packaging," said Frances Fairhead-Stanova, shareholder advocate with Green Century in a press release. "At the end of the day, investors need these disclosures to ensure Coca-Cola is mitigating the regulatory, reputational and systemic risks posed by its role in the plastic pollution crisis."

