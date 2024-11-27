Los Angeles County files bombshell lawsuit against Coca-Cola and Pepsi: 'Stop the deception'

"Take responsibility for the … problems your products are causing."

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in hot water after Los Angeles County accused the soda giants of bottling up the truth about their plastic pollution.

What's happening?

According to the Associated Press, the suit alleges the companies promoted a "circular economy" while their plastic bottles are largely unrecyclable after one use.

With Coca-Cola and PepsiCo ranked as top global plastic polluters, the county said these practices contribute significantly to environmental harm, including microplastic pollution. "Coke and Pepsi need to stop the deception and take responsibility for the plastic pollution problems your products are causing," LA County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement, per the AP.

The lawsuit seeks to halt deceptive marketing and impose penalties on the companies. These actions would set a precedent that bad corporate practices will be punished before more harm can be caused to the environment and the consumers.

Why is plastic recycling important?

Plastic waste is a critical environmental issue, with tons of plastic leaking into land and oceans annually. Microplastics — tiny particles that form as plastics break down — affect ecosystems, contaminate drinking water, and are found in human tissues.

Emerging research links microplastics to potential health risks, including heart disease and neurodegenerative conditions. As major plastic producers, Coca-Cola's and PepsiCo's practices exacerbate this crisis, undermining efforts to address global pollution.

Plastic recycling aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills and humans. However, recent research has shown that plastic recycling in the U.S. is a "failed concept," with only about 5% of plastic being recycled last year. The challenges of collecting, sorting, and processing different types of plastics make recycling less effective than hoped.

What's being done about plastic recycling?

The lawsuit demands stricter accountability, including an end to deceptive practices and increased penalties. Activists are calling for systemic changes, such as reducing single-use plastics and adopting plastic-free alternatives. Efforts like California's Beverage Container Recycling program and new policies addressing plastic pollution are steps forward.

Individuals can also help by choosing to put their money toward companies that are truly committed to sustainability, not just greenwashing. Though Coca-Cola says its bottles are recyclable, critics argue genuine solutions must include reduced plastic production and stronger commitments to sustainable materials.

