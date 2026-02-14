Coca-Cola sparks buzz after launching game-changing initiative: 'Requires collective effort'

Plastic pollution is a massive global problem that only seems to be getting worse. According to the WWF, it takes 450 years for one plastic bottle to decompose. This is why it's heartening when companies that produce massive amounts of plastic waste, such as Coca-Cola, take steps to mitigate their environmental impact.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency of Punjab and the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to help segregate recyclable materials properly at 10 model schools in the region. As part of the initiative, they are giving the schools color-coded bins to sort the different materials.

The hope is that the program will not only increase recycling and promote environmental sustainability but also educate the students to contribute to a cleaner Punjab.

This is not the only eco-friendly initiative the company has taken up. Coca-Cola partnered with a Dutch company called CuRe, which developed technology to turn hard-to-recycle plastics into reusable bottles. They also sponsored efforts to clean up microplastics using drone technology in Canada's Great Lakes.

Of course, it is not all good news from Coca-Cola, which remains the leading producer of branded plastic waste globally. The company has been slammed for not doing enough to mitigate the waste it produces, including not making the introduction of refillable bottles a priority in the United States.

This is why it is so important to support these types of eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands. Money talks, and if companies like Coca-Cola see that being environmentally responsible is also financially rewarding, it is likely such efforts will continue and expand.

The leaders of the initiative were excited about the project. "Coca-Cola Pakistan is proud to support more sustainable waste management initiatives," said Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Pakistan.

Others celebrated the collaboration. Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, said: "Effective waste management requires collective effort from government, the private sector, and citizens."

