  • Business Business

Coca-Cola sparks buzz after launching game-changing initiative: 'Requires collective effort'

"Proud to support."

by Craig Gerard
Plastic pollution is a massive global problem. However, it's heartening when companies that produce massive amounts of plastic waste, such as Coca-Cola, take steps to mitigate their environmental impact.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Plastic pollution is a massive global problem that only seems to be getting worse. According to the WWF, it takes 450 years for one plastic bottle to decompose. This is why it's heartening when companies that produce massive amounts of plastic waste, such as Coca-Cola, take steps to mitigate their environmental impact. 

Coca-Cola Pakistan has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency of Punjab and the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to help segregate recyclable materials properly at 10 model schools in the region. As part of the initiative, they are giving the schools color-coded bins to sort the different materials. 

The hope is that the program will not only increase recycling and promote environmental sustainability but also educate the students to contribute to a cleaner Punjab. 

This is not the only eco-friendly initiative the company has taken up. Coca-Cola partnered with a Dutch company called CuRe, which developed technology to turn hard-to-recycle plastics into reusable bottles. They also sponsored efforts to clean up microplastics using drone technology in Canada's Great Lakes

Of course, it is not all good news from Coca-Cola, which remains the leading producer of branded plastic waste globally. The company has been slammed for not doing enough to mitigate the waste it produces, including not making the introduction of refillable bottles a priority in the United States. 

This is why it is so important to support these types of eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands. Money talks, and if companies like Coca-Cola see that being environmentally responsible is also financially rewarding, it is likely such efforts will continue and expand. 

The leaders of the initiative were excited about the project. "Coca-Cola Pakistan is proud to support more sustainable waste management initiatives," said Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Pakistan.

Others celebrated the collaboration. Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, said: "Effective waste management requires collective effort from government, the private sector, and citizens."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider