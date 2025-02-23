Coca-Cola participates in world's largest religious event through unusual campaign: 'Our goal is to create lasting change'

Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering that draws millions of pilgrims to holy river sites in India, is getting a sustainability upgrade thanks to Coca-Cola India's innovative Maidaan Saaf campaign at this year's event, according to a recent article in Machine Maker.

The initiative, launching at this year's gathering in Prayagraj, combines environmental protection with community support by turning plastic waste into essential safety equipment for thousands of workers who keep the massive event running smoothly.

Working with the PHD Rural Development Foundation and the Prayagraj Mela Authority, Coca-Cola India has created a comprehensive program that provides employment and safety equipment to thousands of local workers, according to the article. The company has distributed 21,500 jackets made from recycled PET plastic to sanitation workers, boatmen, and volunteers. It has installed 1,000 changing rooms constructed from recycled multilayer plastic waste alongside the river ghats and set up hydration carts and recycling bins.

"Our goal is to create lasting change by integrating sustainability into large-scale events like Maha Kumbh 2025," says Saloni Goel, senior director of ESG Value Creation at Coca-Cola India, per the article. "The Maidaan Saaf campaign demonstrates how innovative solutions can transform waste into valuable resources, encouraging visitors to adopt eco-friendly practices."

For the millions of attendees at Maha Kumbh, this initiative means cleaner, safer gathering spaces with better access to hydration stations and proper waste disposal. Coca-Cola India is also helping support thousands of families in the Prayagraj region by employing local workers and supplying them with proper safety equipment.

Looking at the bigger picture, programs like Maidaan Saaf show how major corporations like Coca-Cola can support local communities while addressing plastic waste — a critical issue given that India generates nearly 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Rather than simply producing beverages in plastic bottles, Coca-Cola India is taking responsibility for that waste by turning it into useful resources for communities.

For more ways on how you can support companies to adopt greener policies, check out this guide to supporting eco-friendly initiatives by larger brands.

