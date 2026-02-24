Coca-Cola deploys breakthrough materials for 'temporary city': 'Can influence positive [behavior] change over time'

"When we worked together on these installations, the intent was to integrate waste management into spaces people already use."

The Coca-Cola India Foundation and waste reduction company Econscious supplied recycled plastic waste to create infrastructure for Magh Mela in India, reported Everything Experiential.

According to a branch of the Ramakrishna Order, Magh Mela is a Hindu festival that mostly happens during the month of Magh. It takes place around where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

This year's Magh Mela took place between Jan. 3 and Feb. 15. Everything Experiential stated that the infrastructure built from recycled plastic was expected to accommodate almost 80 million visitors.

"When we worked together on these installations, the intent was to integrate waste management into spaces people already use throughout the Mela," said Vaibhav Verma, the co-founder of Econscious, per Everything Experiential. "Keeping the site cleaner through visible infrastructure helps encourage responsible practices and creates cues that can influence positive behavior change over time."

Devyani R. L. Rana, the vice president of public affairs, communications, and sustainability of Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, also commented on the event.

"Magh Mela holds a unique place in India's cultural calendar, creating a temporary city along the ghats of Prayagraj over several weeks. … Through Maidaan Saaf, and in collaboration with our partners, we are working to support a cleaner Mela experience while building awareness around mindful waste disposal practices," Rana said, per Everything Experiential.

Maidaan Saaf is a larger initiative of the Coca-Cola India Foundation that aims to promote proper waste disposal and cleaner community spaces. Toward the end of last year, the foundation launched Maidaan Saaf at the International Cricket Council Women's World Cup.

While this is incredible progress for Coca-Cola, the company still has a long way to go to make amends.

In November 2024, Coca-Cola dropped its promise to switch to 25% recycled plastic in its drink containers by the end of the decade. Oceana estimated that 1.3 billion pounds of Coca-Cola's plastic waste ends up in waterways every year.

In a world where greenwashing, or actions that claim to be sustainable but aren't, is so common, it's important to stay informed.

Fortunately, Maidaan Saaf is making a tangible difference. Everything Experiential stated that its implementation at Magh Mela drew on lessons from past events, such as Maha Kumbh 2025.

Continuing to put pressure on large companies like Coca-Cola to take more eco-friendly action is crucial to reducing plastic waste and pollution. Doing so can create healthier and safer communities for everyone.

