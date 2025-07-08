Coca-Cola sets world record with innovative display at Cricket World Cup: 'It's about reimagining possibilities'

"We believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to drive meaningful change."

A 2023 recycling campaign by Coca-Cola India has made it into this year's Limca Book of Records, India's oldest and longest-running record book, Media Brief reported.

At the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket Championships, Coca-Cola India made an appearance with a giant Indian flag at every match that India played.

It was not just any flag, but one made from about 11,000 post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles. It was accompanied by over 1,000 volunteers in recycled PET safety vests providing education on plastic recycling.

Now that effort is being recognized in the Limca Book of Records 2025 under the category "Largest Flag – Recycled Material."

"This moment is not just about setting a record; it's about reimagining possibilities," said Devyani Rana, vice president of public Affairs, communications and sustainability at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, per Media Brief.

"At Coca-Cola India, we believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to drive meaningful change … These flags are a testament to how recycling can transform waste into valuable resources, and their recognition by the Limca Book of Records is a proud moment that reaffirms our progress."

Plastic, including PET plastic — which is typically used for beverage containers — is rarely recycled, so a big batch of recycled plastic is already a win. Pair that with an education program teaching the public to properly sort their trash, and this is a genuinely eco-friendly move on the part of Coca-Cola India.

This is good news, especially considering Coca-Cola has been named the world's largest plastic polluter multiple years running. The corporation is responsible for untold numbers of plastic bottles clogging landfills and floating in our waterways, harming wildlife and shedding microplastics that also affect us.

The more resources Coca-Cola can devote to counteracting that legacy, the better.

