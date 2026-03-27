Court issues ruling against Coca-Cola after customer swallows broken glass in soda

"The judges considered the episode as exposure to a serious risk to physical integrity."

A court in Brazil ordered Coca-Cola to pay R$10,000 (about $1,900) to a man who swallowed broken glass hidden inside a bottle of soda, Mix Vale reported.

What happened?

The man bought a dozen 290 ml Coca-Cola bottles from a shop in Rio de Janeiro back in August 2013.

When he cracked one open and took a sip, he felt something sharp scrape along his throat and the roof of his mouth. Glass shards were lodged inside the bottle.

Pain in his stomach sent him to a doctor roughly 72 hours later.

The 18th Chamber of Private Law at Rio de Janeiro's Court of Justice upheld an original ruling from a lower court in Nova Iguaçu, and every judge on the panel concurred.

"The judges considered the episode as exposure to a serious risk to physical integrity," according to Mix Vale.

The bottling company, Rio de Janeiro Refrescos, and the insurer, Seguros SURA Brazil, were both held liable. The man could collect the full R$10,000 from either one, the court determined.

Neither company offered a public statement on the case.

Why is glass in a Coca-Cola bottle concerning?

This case spent more than a decade moving through Brazil's courts, and the payout was modest, considering the physical and emotional toll of swallowing glass.

For communities that depend on Coca-Cola bottling operations for jobs and products, incidents like this underscored gaps in how carefully drinks are screened before hitting store shelves.

Coca-Cola is one of the most powerful beverage companies on the planet, and its supply chain has faced repeated scrutiny over product safety and excessive plastic use.

When quality failures occur at that scale, it's everyday people who bear the consequences for their health.

Under Brazilian law, the man didn't need to prove the company was at fault; the burden of proof was placed on the supplier.

That legal standard exists for good reason: consumers shouldn't have to fight to prove something went wrong when adulterants like glass show up in their drink.

What can be done about product safety?

In Brazil, there is a 90-day window to file a formal complaint after spotting a defective product.

If you notice something odd about a packaged food or drink, stop consuming it immediately.

Keep the original container and take photos of everything, including your receipt. Filing an incident report with the police can go a long way.

Always report contamination incidents to local health authorities and agencies that address consumer complaints and manage public safety.

Reach out to your local representatives to advocate for stricter inspection rules for bottling and food production facilities in your area.

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