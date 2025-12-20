Coca-Cola partners with government on unexpected investment: 'Public money is scarce'

The Coca-Cola Foundation is part of a new 25 million-euro investment supporting efforts that help farmers improve their soil, restore damaged landscapes, and manage forests responsibly in developing countries, Impact Investor reported.

The money, put forward jointly with the U.K. and Canadian governments, goes into a fund run by Mirova, a French sustainable investment firm. The "land use" fund will pay for projects such as regenerative farming and land-restoration work that can revive soil and protect forests.

The new cash means the fund now has 100 million euros committed from investors. Mirova tries to make government aid stretch further by including private backers, which in turn can speed up financial support for farming communities under pressure from rising costs, crop losses, and environmental stress.

Gautier Queru, Mirova's managing director for natural capital, said the Coca-Cola Foundation's support showed philanthropic firms are getting more willing "to sit around the table in blended finance," per Impact Investor.

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the charitable arm of the soft drinks giant. This kind of investment can support more stable food supplies and better conditions for farmers while also helping protect forests and improve soil health.

The backing from the U.K. and Canada is "a strong signal of trust in our strategy," Queru said. This matters because "public money is scarce, and … overseas development aid is having to compete with other government priorities," Queru noted, adding that mixing it with private capital is "a way to make efficient use of public money."

Roughly 15 projects across Africa, Latin America, and Asia will ultimately benefit from the fund. Queru said that after looking at more than 300 contenders, there is "really interesting traction in the supply chains of cocoa, wood and tree nuts. We have found especially interesting opportunities in South East Asia and Africa."

Stronger backing for land restoration can help keep everyday goods moving by making farms more resilient to climate change and crop losses. Healthier soil and forests also support safer living conditions for the communities that grow many of the foods people rely on.

Coca-Cola's involvement marks a small step alongside much-needed efforts to become a more responsible company. It is still the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste. Part of a separate drive to fight that has included testing alternatives to plastic packaging.

