Coca-Cola sparks attention after signing major 5-year deal: 'It's fantastic to see'

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), an independent Coca-Cola bottling company, has signed on to a five-year partnership with Landcare Australia.

Food and Drink Business reported that Landcare Australia, a not-for-profit environmental organization, and CCEP will collaborate to preserve and protect Australia's natural environment by supporting sustainable ecosystems and enhancing biodiversity.

The main focus of this partnership will be a revegetation project taking place at several Australian CCEP sites, which will see the planting of approximately 55 hectares of land with around 55,000 native grasses, trees, and shrubs. Additionally, the project will allow CCEP to earn carbon credits through the Australian Carbon Credit Unit Scheme, aiding the company in achieving its goal of obtaining net zero by 2040.

CCEP works to maximize its sustainability in other ways, too, such as optimizing transportation routes, using renewable energy when possible, and working to improve the energy efficiency of its facilities.

Food and Drink Business reported that CCEP sustainability lead — Australia, Scott Edwards, explained, "This holistic approach ensures we are making meaningful progress towards our sustainability goals while fostering positive environmental impacts."

While this partnership is only scheduled to last for five years, the revegetation project itself will span at least a century and should make a significant impact on the communities and environment around it. Besides the aesthetic appeal that native grasses, shrubs, and trees will create, these plants will enhance water retention, improve the health of the soil, and create more areas for native wildlife to thrive.

The addition of trees will increase oxygen in the surrounding areas, while bringing native wildlife back to the area will help rebalance the ecosystem, boosting the food security of local communities.

While CCEP is an independent bottling company of which Coca-Cola only owns 19%, the Coca-Cola company has a history of working with Landcare Australia. Previous partnerships between the organizations have led to the rehabilitation of degraded farm dams, improved local water quality, enhanced resilience to droughts, and more.

Coca-Cola's efforts toward sustainability are a step in the right direction toward mitigating its negative impact on the planet, but considering the company is the global leading producer in branded plastic waste, the company still has a way to go.

As for CCEP's efforts, Food & Drink Business reported that the CEO of Landcare Australia, Dr. Shane Norrish, shared, "It's fantastic to see CCEP making meaningful use of its sites beyond making beverages."

