Coca-Cola dropped from annual holiday tradition after president's request: 'Our intention is to preserve the joy and tradition'

Traditional Coca-Cola Christmas caravans didn't happen this holiday season in Mexicali, Mexico, due to health concerns, according to Imperial Valley Press.

What's happening?

The decision was made after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told local governments to avoid spotlighting sugary drinks at public events with children in attendance.

The Press said that Mexicali dropped Coca-Cola itself.

It also mentioned that La Crónica reported that Coca-Cola dropped out after looking at federal health regulations. While a few other cities didn't involve Coca-Cola in their parades, the company still sponsored celebrations in seven cities.

Why are Coca-Cola's actions important?

Coca-Cola's inconsistency is concerning. While it respected the boundaries of health-conscious cities, the company thought about what's best for itself rather than what's best for people.

Sugars are good in moderation. After all, glucose gives our bodies energy to move around and live our lives. And only calling certain foods "guilt-free" reinforces the toxicity of diet culture.

Concerns about Coca-Cola's drinks containing too much sugar are also valid. A 12-ounce can of Coke currently has 39 grams of sugar in it. But depending on the person, the American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 36 grams of sugar a day.

A study in Nature Medicine suggested that sugar-sweetened beverage drinking can lead to Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These health conditions can happen to anyone. It's understandable, however, that officials in Mexico want kids to live long, happy, and healthy lives.

By listening to health guidance in some cities and not others, Coca-Cola is acting hypocritically.

Coca-Cola is also guilty of actions like greenwashing. Greenwashed actions claim to be good for the environment on the surface, but they actually create a facade of eco-friendliness.

While the company has taken some steps to pollute less, it still uses a horrendous amount of plastic. In fact, Coca-Cola has been called the world's biggest plastic polluter for multiple years in a row.

What was the aftermath of Coca-Cola's actions?

According to Imperial Valley Press, municipal leaders said in a statement, "Our intention is to preserve the joy and tradition of the season while adhering to federal guidance."

Mexicali's festivities moved forward without corporate sponsorship on Dec. 18. There were family activities and designated viewing areas for the parade. The parade also ended at a Christmas village display.

