Coca-Cola opens high-tech facility set to revolutionize global operations: 'A key step in our ambitious growth plans'

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, one of Coca-Cola's largest authorized bottling partners in Africa, has invested $20.5 million in a new bottling line in Midrand, South Africa, Bizcommunity reported.

This new high-speed production line will invest in local production and distribution while optimizing resource consumption.

CCBA is the largest bottling company on the continent, producing 40% of all ready-to-drink Coca-Cola beverages sold in Africa. It operates in 15 African countries, including South Africa, where its subsidiary, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, runs 13 manufacturing facilities.

"This new production line in South Africa represents a key step in our ambitious growth plans in all our markets on the continent," said Sunil Gupta, CEO of CCBA, per Bizcommunity.

Featuring advanced technology that contributes to its high-speed nature, this new production line will require extensive training, representing an invaluable investment in the country's workforce.

"This investment reaffirms the Coca-Cola system's local approach — we produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally," Gupta said, per Bizcommunity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

However, the company is also one of the world's leading producers of branded plastic waste, suggesting Coca-Cola has a long way to go to stand by its bold commitments to a cleaner, healthier, and safer future for the community and the planet.

Coca-Cola has made efforts to reduce its environmental impact, including funding projects to support informal waste workers who help divert plastic from entering landfills, and collaborating with innovative companies that help clean up waterways.

By investing in these local operations, CCBA can respond more quickly to local market needs, launching products that represent and serve the community it is selling to. This also lowers the company's operational costs by eliminating transport logistics, which in turn reduces carbon emissions.

In addition, CCBA said this new bottling line will be designed to optimize resource consumption, including optimizing energy and water usage, which aligns with Coca-Cola's sustainability commitments.

Among those commitments, Coca-Cola has said it aims to replenish water in high-risk locations where the company operates. It also has said it will increase the amount of bottle packaging using recycled materials, invest in sustainable agricultural practices, and reduce the amount of carbon emissions from its entire supply chain.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.