Coca-Cola launches game-changing initiative with incredible group of would-be entrepreneurs: 'Driven to make an impact'

Coca-Cola Beverage Uganda's (CCBU) recent partnership with Twahirah Islamic Charity Organization (TICO) is a testament to the potential for corporate social responsibility. In this case, the alliance is focused on people with disabilities in Uganda, The Independent reported.

"Our people are driven to make an impact," said Kirunda Magoola, public affairs communication and sustainability director at CCBU, referencing the positive impact of the endeavor.

The partnership also addresses the growing population of people with disabilities in Uganda, which increased by more than a million in just 10 years, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

The CCBU and TICO partnership focused on training 100 individuals through workshops, mentorship programs, and various practical training methods to enhance business management skills, primarily in retail.

In addition to the training, each of the 100 participants received startup resources, like seed funding, equipment, or access to the Coca-Cola supply chain.

The curriculum contains instruction in customer service, bookkeeping, financial independence, and inventory management, necessary skills in a successful business enterprise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The barriers that people with disabilities have faced in Uganda over the years are extensive, including cultural stigmas, superstition, institutionalization, isolation, and exploitation, just to name a few.

This is particularly true for women and girls, according to data collected by the Human Rights Watch. Although only 100 people were involved in the CCBU and TICO collaboration, it's a major step in the right direction.

Sheikh Mugendera Abdulkarim, chairman of the board of directors at TICO, echoed this sentiment. "This is a step forward, fostering self-reliance among people with disabilities," he said, per The Independent.

Coca-Cola has a history of fostering economic empowerment programs in Uganda and Botswana, and an ongoing partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, focused on sustainability and a positive environmental strategy.

However, Coca-Cola's past is rife with significant environmental impacts and has a steep hill to climb before regaining community trust across the world.

Ultimately, Coca-Cola is one of the world's largest producers of single-use plastics, responsible for half of all branded plastic pollution on the planet, according to a 2024 study published in Science Advances.

Through its various commitments and partnerships with industries focused on the betterment of society and a cleaner, better future for everyone, Coca-Cola may be slowly switching gears in what is hopefully a permanent change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.