Coca-Cola under fire as customers allege serious product issue: 'Surprises to discover'

Coca-Cola has become almost synonymous with Christmas thanks to decades of holiday advertising. But the company is facing the possibility of legal action after some customers allegedly received incomplete holiday-themed products, resulting in wasted money and packaging.

What's happening?

Codacons — a nonprofit headquartered in Rome, Italy — aims to protect consumers and the environment. Now, it's confronting Coca-Cola about the company's recent Advent calendar, Agenzia Nova reported.

According to the outlet, Coca-Cola advertised that the calendars would contain "24 surprises to discover every day," including 14 exclusive mini cans, 9 Coca-Cola-themed Christmas items, and a chance to win a €50 Amazon voucher.

Multiple customer reports to Codacons and shared online claimed that some boxes arrived with missing items. Codacons is basing its complaint on these products not corresponding with what was advertised by the seller.

Why are the Advent calendars cause for concern?

The incident appears to have resulted in a waste of consumers' money as well as resources wasted on allegedly partially empty packaging, shipping costs, and energy.

Coca-Cola already has a reputation as one of the world's worst plastic polluters. The reported calendar waste could be seen as contributing unnecessarily to pollution, which can have severe impacts on weather patterns and people's health.

The company does make efforts to reduce its impact on pollution and plastic waste, like donating to recycling drive initiatives and changing elements of its packaging to be greener. But some wonder whether these are effective strategies or cases of greenwashing.

What's being done about the Advent calendars?

Codacons has sent a formal notice to Coca-Cola requesting clear plans to remedy the issue of the missing products, which might include refunds, product replacements, or other compensation, like vouchers. The nonprofit also requested that additional quality control checks be implemented.

According to Agenzia Nova, if these requests are not met by a certain deadline, Codacons said it would take further action, beginning with a complaint to the Antitrust Authority as well as a class action lawsuit.

