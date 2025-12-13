Coca-Cola strikes surprising partnership in wake of devastating disaster: 'Supporting local communities'

One of Greece's leading Coca-Cola bottling partners has agreed to undertake an urgent restoration project.

Achaea in northern Peloponnese was ravaged by wildfires in the summer of 2025. Some 32,000 acres of land and 8,000 acres of forests were destroyed, according to Kathimerini, an Athens-based news outlet.

Greece, like many parts of the world, experienced an unusually hot summer in 2025. The country had its earliest heatwave in recorded history in the second week of June, causing schools and popular tourist spots to close.

By July, dozens of wildfires had spread across parts of Greece, which forced the evacuation of residential areas and hospitalized many firefighters and civilians.

Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon, or Coca-Cola 3E, is stepping up to lead the region's urgent restoration efforts to prevent further land degradation.

The project will span four months and has a projected budget of €703,228, or about $814,000, per Kathimerini.





Coca-Cola 3E will help implement preventative anti-erosion and flood-protection measures, including stabilizing slopes and trapping or retaining sediments in the Peiros and Meilichos basins.

Coca-Cola 3E's restoration efforts will not only revitalize the land and support agricultural production, but they will also protect local communities from the impact of extreme weather events, which are becoming more severe.

Although Coca-Cola is demonstrating valiant efforts to address its harmful impacts on the planet, including using locally-sourced recycled bottles and encouraging aluminum recycling among college students, the critical reality remains that Coca-Cola is heavily responsible for plastic pollution.

In 2023, Break Free From Plastic named Coca-Cola as the world's biggest branded plastic polluter for the sixth year running. This brings into question whether the company's commitment to sustainability is just empty words to keep its customers.

Still, Coca-Cola 3E's effort to help clean up the destruction caused by the wildfires in Greece will help the land and the community begin to heal from the devastation.

Coca-Cola 3E is committed to "supporting local communities and regenerating ecosystems," said Svetoslav Atanasov, general manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic for Greece and Cyprus, per Kathimerini.

