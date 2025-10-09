Interior Department unveils controversial agenda aimed at reviving struggling industry: 'Will hurt the American people'

It seems there is now movement in the world of coal mining.

It's hard to cut through the noise in the debate between dirty energy vs. clean energy. Ultimately, in the United States, the loudest voice belongs to the government, and the current administration is vocally in favor of oil, gas, and coal as part of its energy plans.

What's happening?

As reported by The New York Times, the U.S. Department of the Interior has unveiled a plan to invest $625 million in U.S. coal. The money will be used to reopen existing plants and ensure they can function for years to come.

As part of the plans, the Interior Department is seeking to open 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal operations while reducing royalty rates for coal extraction.

According to The Times, the Environmental Protection Agency is also working to remove some regulations on carbon dioxide, mercury, and other pollutants produced by coal mining facilities, which critics say could be detrimental to public health after years of progress.

One of President Trump's most memorable campaign slogans in the 2024 election was: "Drill, baby, drill," a rallying cry for the U.S. oil industry. As of August, the promise to increase drilling had been fruitless, but it seems there is now movement in the world of coal mining.

"Mine baby, mine," is the new presidential battle cry, according to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, per the National Review.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

This is while many other countries known for their reliance on polluting fuels, such as Japan, South Korea, and India, are making big leaps toward clean energy.

Why is coal mining concerning?

Professor Cory Zigler explained on Brown University's Humans in Public Health podcast that coal burning leads to issues with "respiratory health, cardiovascular health, [and] neurological health."

According to Harvard, one in five premature deaths globally has been directly linked to air pollution resulting from the burning of dirty fuels.

Coal-burning is also a known contributor to the planet's overheating. The harmful gases released during the process trap heat in the atmosphere, increasing global temperatures that melt ice caps and cause sea levels to rise.

Hotter days and warmer oceans also intensify the length and severity of extreme weather conditions.

Holly Bender, the chief program officer at environmental group Sierra Club, told the Times, "The Trump administration's reckless actions announced today will hurt the American people, all to prop up the aging and outdated coal industry."

The relief the funding would provide to communities and workers that rely on the coal industry would be a short-term solution with possibly severe long-term consequences for the health of the planet and its inhabitants.

What's being done about the pro-coal agenda?

Despite a renewed focus on coal, the Trump administration has also said it envisions select clean energy sources, including hydropower and nuclear, as key to achieving energy security. Using your voice to support these types of projects can communicate this is a welcome development.

Making clean energy choices can also provide pushback to the administration's less-than-eco-friendly policies. Installing solar panels and switching to clean energy suppliers will not only reduce your energy bill, but it will also reduce the demand on dirty energy sources and possibly discourage future government spending on these sorts of initiatives.

Meanwhile, it is clear that the economic, environmental, and health benefits of clean energy continue to see widespread support, with global investment predicted to hit $2.2 trillion in 2025.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





