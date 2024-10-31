News platform under fire after claiming drilling operations pose 'no public health risks': 'Discrediting … thousands of peer-reviewed papers'

CNX Resources Corporation is under fire after its news hub issued an Aug. 14 release claiming that its "Radical Transparency" fact-finding program discovered that natural gas development in Pennsylvania "poses no public health risks." This comes as it is angling to obtain federal funds set aside for environmental justice initiatives, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

What's happening?

In late September, the nonprofit news site reported that climate advocates had sounded the alarm on CNX's self-declared transparent study, citing thousands of peer-reviewed papers finding that fracking — a technique often used to harvest natural gas and petroleum — is a threat not only to public health but also the environment.

CNX's release also downplayed a 2020 grand jury report detailing how water near fracking sites become contaminated and discolored, while children and adults close by reported "intense" nose bleeds, ulcers, and rashes. The rashes became so common the residents began to dub the uncomfortable side effect "frack rash."

Concerned Health Professionals of New York co-founder Dr. Kathleen Nolan, who co-authored a summary on fracking risks, pointed out to the Capital-Star that CNX's release also fails to clarify whether the study received a third-party review, as is standard for such analyses.

Why is this important?

This fall, the U.S. Department of Energy included a project by CNX in a release detailing plans for an Appalachian Hydrogen Hub. The project would be focused on hydrogen as part of the federal Justice40 initiative, which aims to reduce toxic pollution from dirty fuels in disadvantaged communities and support economic growth through clean-energy investments.

When hydrogen is produced using renewable power like solar or wind, it is considered a form of clean energy — which doesn't release pollution associated with millions of premature deaths annually when used. However, in August, more than 40 environmental organizations detailed their concerns with CNX in a letter to the DOE.

They pointed out that CNX has been flagged for more than 2,000 violations since fracking began in the Keystone State, including 42 after agreeing to the Radical Transparency program with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"The 'Radical Transparency' program is a cynical attempt to undermine those harmed by fracking by discrediting the thousands of peer-reviewed papers, government reports, and media investigations that have demonstrated grave harms fracking poses to health, safety, the environment, and climate," the letter reads in part.

"... CNX has no place in any discussion of Justice40 implementation, nor should it have a place on any list of companies eligible to receive even a penny of hydrogen hub funding."

What's being done about this?

Educating yourself about critical climate issues is one of the most important steps you can take toward recognizing potential greenwashing, as well as thinking critically about the potential for diluted coverage if media organizations accept sponsorships from dirty energy companies or companies issue releases with questionable claims.

Concerning CNX's proposal, the Capital-Star noted that Gov. Shapiro brought a case against CNX when he was attorney general, resulting in a no-contest plea on criminal charges in 2021 after the natural gas company misreported pollution from one of its facilities for years.

Now, environmentalists are calling on Gov. Shapiro's office to reexamine its new agreement with CNX and reject its project, which intends to produce hydrogen with carbon from its wells.

"CNX's radically dishonest and irresponsible fracking report fails the fundamental tests of scientific integrity," Clean Air Council executive director Alex Bomstein said in an August media release. "The Shapiro administration should immediately disavow the report and distance itself from this propaganda."

