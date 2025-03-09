Expert reveals why some companies are making returns harder for customers: 'It's actually a good thing'

The whole process is time-consuming and expensive, not to mention energy-intensive.

Clothing expert and influencer Melanie DiSalvo (@alookbehindtheseams) shares the surprising benefit of brands charging for online returns.

Most consumers release annoyed sighs when they go to initiate their online returns only to find out the company charges for that process. While it may seem like an inconvenience to pay for that return order, Melanie explains why "it's actually a good thing."

Each time you send an item back as a return, so many things have to happen behind the scenes. First, that item has to make its way back to the warehouse. That transportation alone releases harmful pollutants that contribute to the globe's rising temperatures.

Then, the return has to get checked for damages, Melanie explains. Finally, it has to be restocked and re-packed in order to be shipped out to another consumer.

While the whole process is time-consuming and expensive, it's also bad for the environment.

"Brands are hoping that if they make returns harder, people are going to do less of them and that's good for two reasons," says Melanie. "First, it's going to reduce their costs associated with the returns and it's going to help the environment with people shipping back and forth less."

Melanie said some of the companies that are now charging customers for online returns include Anthropologie, Abercrombie, and H&M.

For customers looking for a free way to return their items, Melanie shares a simple workaround. Instead of paying to ship your returns back to the company, you can go to the store and process your returns in person.

By discouraging shoppers from returning items, companies are not only motivating consumers to be more conscious about what they buy but also helping to decrease the amount of pollution associated with consumption. As Melanie highlighted, processing returns utilizes a significant amount of resources and energy, exacerbating the current climate crisis.

However, initiatives like this can help minimize the environmental impact of consumerism.

Commenters discussed the benefits of the return policy. "People will become more mindful consumers," responded one viewer.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



