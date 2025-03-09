  • Business Business

Expert reveals why some companies are making returns harder for customers: 'It's actually a good thing'

The whole process is time-consuming and expensive, not to mention energy-intensive.

by Juliana Marino
The whole process is time-consuming and expensive, not to mention energy-intensive.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Clothing expert and influencer Melanie DiSalvo (@alookbehindtheseams) shares the surprising benefit of brands charging for online returns.

Most consumers release annoyed sighs when they go to initiate their online returns only to find out the company charges for that process. While it may seem like an inconvenience to pay for that return order, Melanie explains why "it's actually a good thing."

Each time you send an item back as a return, so many things have to happen behind the scenes. First, that item has to make its way back to the warehouse. That transportation alone releases harmful pollutants that contribute to the globe's rising temperatures.

Then, the return has to get checked for damages, Melanie explains. Finally, it has to be restocked and re-packed in order to be shipped out to another consumer.

While the whole process is time-consuming and expensive, it's also bad for the environment.

"Brands are hoping that if they make returns harder, people are going to do less of them and that's good for two reasons," says Melanie. "First, it's going to reduce their costs associated with the returns and it's going to help the environment with people shipping back and forth less."

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

Melanie said some of the companies that are now charging customers for online returns include Anthropologie, Abercrombie, and H&M.

For customers looking for a free way to return their items, Melanie shares a simple workaround. Instead of paying to ship your returns back to the company, you can go to the store and process your returns in person.

By discouraging shoppers from returning items, companies are not only motivating consumers to be more conscious about what they buy but also helping to decrease the amount of pollution associated with consumption. As Melanie highlighted, processing returns utilizes a significant amount of resources and energy, exacerbating the current climate crisis.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

However, initiatives like this can help minimize the environmental impact of consumerism.

Commenters discussed the benefits of the return policy. "People will become more mindful consumers," responded one viewer.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x