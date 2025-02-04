Shopper reveals the unexpected rule they swear by when buying clothes: 'This is making a huge positive difference'

A fashionista on Reddit is sharing how she's becoming more conscious about what clothes she's buying.

Redditors were excited by this shopper's confession and discussed how much women's clothing is made of polyester and acrylic.

This Redditor shared in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit that she's always been addicted to buying new clothes. This addiction has caused problems with storage, and her wallet has taken a hit. Lately, she's trying to be more aware of the types of clothes she buys.

The OP said, "[I] am saying no to polyester and acrylic. This is making a huge positive difference with my consumption habits!"

According to the Currency, shoppers in the U.S. spent a lot on clothes in 2024. They "spent an average of $634 a month on clothing and shoes, according to Empower Personal DashboardTM data." That equals about $7,602 a year. The data also found that spending on clothes had increased 72% since January 2020.

The New York Times reported that people only wear 20% of their clothes "80% of the time." So, while buying that fancy new top may feel good, you may never wear it, or you'll wear it once. That money could be used on something you'll actually use or enjoy.

Additionally, Vogue referenced a study that suggests buying only five new clothing items a year "to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit."

Overconsumption and the company's excess stock of clothing have become significant problems. According to Roadrunner, "The average U.S. consumer throws away approximately 81.5 pounds of clothes annually, leading to an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste in America alone."

In addition, "17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills" in 2018. It also takes 200 years or more for the clothes to decompose in landfills. When the fabrics break down, they release a potent gas called methane that warms the planet. The chemicals in the dyes also leach out into the soil and groundwater.

If you're clearing out your closet to eliminate clutter, you have some options. Trashie is an excellent option if your clothes are worn out. You can earn rewards while you recycle your old clothes. For good clothes, you can donate them or make money from them to give them a second life.

Many Redditors are being mindful of their shopping habits, too.

One user said, "Cashmere, fine wool, silk, flax, linen, all look better, feel better, and last longer. It's repairable, compostable too."

Another commented, "That's limiting my over-spending ... I need to love the garment."

