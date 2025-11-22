Major US port makes sweeping change that could reshape shipping industry: 'Transformative potential'

At first glance, Cleveland's industrial waterfront looks like any other: rows of cranes, cargo ships, and warehouses lining Lake Erie. But inside its largest facility, a transformation is underway that could redefine how ports across the country operate.



According to Canary Media, the Port of Cleveland has begun electrifying its main terminal, which is a move experts say has "transformative potential for U.S. ports."

The $94 million upgrade, funded through the EPA's Clean Ports Program, will add roughly two megawatts of rooftop solar, new battery storage systems, and charging stations for electric cranes and forklifts. The initiative aims to replace diesel-powered machinery that releases both heat-trapping gases and toxic air pollutants.

Ports are among the nation's most overlooked pollution sources. Their heavy machinery and docked ships burn dirty fuels nearly nonstop, exposing surrounding neighborhoods — which are often lower-income — to particulate pollution and smog.



Cleveland's plan targets those emissions directly, aligning with the port's goal of reaching net-zero planet-warming gas pollution by 2050.

The changes in Cleveland are part of a larger national shift toward clean maritime infrastructure. The Clean Ports Program, a $2.9 billion federal initiative, supports similar efforts in Detroit, Toledo, and other Great Lakes cities. Advocates say the impact could extend far beyond the waterfront.

"Like all previous transitions, the electrification transition will present novel challenges and opportunities," said Jerold Brito of the Electrification Coalition, which helped convene Midwest ports to share strategies, per Canary Media. "Great Lakes ports must remain nimble."

Detroit's port authority, for example, is planning to achieve net-zero emissions a full decade earlier than Cleveland. Some facilities are experimenting with shore power — that is, technology that lets ships plug into the grid and shut off their engines while docked — while others are exploring hydrogen-powered tugboats and mobile charging units.

The Port of Cleveland's shift to cleaner power could cut pollution, lower fuel costs, and improve air quality for thousands of nearby residents, all while keeping supply chains resilient.

If successful, the Lake Erie experiment could become a national model for cleaner commerce, proving that even America's oldest industrial hubs can power the future.

