Researchers astounded by simple solution to major issue at world's busiest ports: 'Like making a reservation at a popular restaurant'

At the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a new digital queueing system lets cargo ships reserve their spots at the dock ahead of time. That means no more rushing to the coast only to wait offshore, engines running. The change is small, but the impact is huge.

The shipping industry is a major source of air pollution and climate-warming gases as container ships burn heavy fuel as they travel thousands of miles.

By letting ships slow down on their approach instead of idling near the port, researchers at UC Santa Barbara found that each trip released 16% to 24% less planet-warming pollution, according to a report on Phys.org. The fix is simple and inexpensive, and it doesn't require shipowners to install any new gear.

"Think of it like making a reservation at a popular restaurant before you leave home, rather than racing across town, hoping to beat others to the door," said scientist at the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory at UCSB, Rachel Rhodes.

Researchers studied more than 10,000 voyages and 47 million miles of travel. One key finding: dropping sailing speeds by just one knot could cut another 9% of pollution output, or the equivalent of more than 300,000 tons of planet-warming gases saved each year. That slower pace also helps protect whales and other marine life by reducing the risk of collisions.

The system rolled out in just a month and is already being used at the busiest ports in California. Now, other major hubs are paying attention. In 2024, Singapore began testing a similar setup to help reduce fuel waste and improve scheduling. The early results are promising, especially for busy global shipping routes.

For communities near ports, this shift means better air quality and fewer levels of pollution being put out. For the planet, it's a chance to clean up one of the hardest-to-reach sectors without waiting for new ships or expensive technology.

Other smart fixes, like digital water networks, help farmers save resources as well as solar-powered cargo ships that have already been hitting the water. This is another example of how small changes to how we move goods can lead to cleaner, healthier outcomes for everyone.

