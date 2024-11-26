Biden administration awards nearly $3 billion in grants to support major national initiative: 'This is real money'



The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new round of funding for American ports to help in electrification and pollution reduction. The $3 billion Clean Ports Program will upgrade infrastructure at 55 port projects across 27 states, according to The Guardian.

Once complete, this funding should reduce 3 million metric tons (3.3 million tons) of carbon pollution, which is the equivalent of over 391,000 homes' energy use for one year.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will receive $344.1 million toward electric cargo handling equipment, trucks, and charging points. The Port of Detroit will deploy battery-electric cargo handling equipment, solar arrays, and charging infrastructure with its $21.9 million grant.

On the pollution side, the Port of Houston is receiving $3 million to build an emissions-tracking framework, including truck route analysis, workforce planning and engagement, and resiliency planning. The Puerto Rico Ports Authority is receiving $1.8 million to inventory pollution to establish baseline data and build out reduction plans.

Officials were keen to highlight the economic benefits of these grants.

"President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris entered office with a vision to rebuild our nation's infrastructure and tackle the climate crisis in a way that would create good-paying and union jobs and uplift the communities who've borne the brunt of pollution," said John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for international climate policy. "The EPA Clean Ports program is one of the best examples of their vision come to life."

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law following bipartisan support, enabled the Clean Ports Program. It has been employed in a wide range of promising areas, including home energy efficiency upgrades, solar panel manufacturing, and electric vehicle production.

Maritime shipping accounts for 3% of pollution globally, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. Programs such as this are likely to reduce that figure while keeping supply chains moving smoothly. Besides mitigating the warming of the planet, the reduction of localized pollution will also provide health benefits to those working and living in port areas.

"What an incredible moment this is. This is real money. And … these kinds of investments … can really make transformation in local conditions and local operations and in people's lives," environmental justice advocate Vernice Miller-Travis said.

